Doctors dropping like flies in deaths described as “died unexpectedly” and “died suddenly” since mid-October

The American Medical Association reported that 96% of U.S. doctors were vaccinated in June. Even with a 20-point error margin, accounting for saline/placebo shots and exemptions, a vast majority of doctors have received the shots. It’s only fair since doctors peddle the injections to their unwitting, credulous fanatics who worship the white coats.

Vaccines are the leading cause of coincidences. We all know that. But you can literally search keywords like “died suddenly” and “died unexpectedly” in Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, etc. and find endless stories like the following. Booster shots commenced on September 22. That could also be a coincidence. But all of the following doctors died on October 13 or later.

We could literally include 100 doctors in this story if time permitted. All of these happened in the last four weeks. The youngest is 32. The oldest is 59.

Dr. Kevin Walsh – Roanoke, Virginia

Kevin Walsh

WDBJ 7 in Roanoke reported that Dr. William Kevin Walsh passed away “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” on October 29 at the age of 51. He was an OB-GYN with a private practice. Dr. Walsh was also affiliated with LewisGale Medical Center.  He is survived by his wife and five children.

Dr. Walsh advocated for “vaccines” and equated COVID-19 to polio on Facebook just six weeks before his death.

Kevin Walsh vaccines

Dr. Justin Nasser – Benowa, Queensland (Australia)

Dr. Justin Nasser

It’s not just happening in the United States. Dr. Justin Nasser “died unexpectedly of a heart attack” on November 14, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin. He was 52 years old. The Bulletin also described his death as “sudden.” Dr. Nasser was an OB-GYN at Gold Coast University Hospital and medical director of Swell Women’s Ultrasound. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Queensland, and all other Australian statesrequire mRNA or viral vector DNA injections for all healthcare workers. Only 4% of Gold Coast University Hospital staff failed to comply as of November 2, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Dr. Stephanie Bosch – Waldport, Oregon

Stephanie Bosch

Dr. Stephanie Allison Bosch died “suddenly and unexpectedly” of a pulmonary embolism on October 13, according to Yachats News. She was just 32 years old. Dr. Bosch finished her residency just three years ago. She was a general practitioner at Samaritan Waldport Clinic since 2018. Dr. Bosch is survived by both parents and several siblings.

Pulmonary embolisms are known and common adverse effects from the mRNA and viral vector DNA injections. All Oregon healthcare workers were required to be “fully vaccinated” by October 18. Oregon is also the only state that we know of with an outdoor mask mandate.

Dr. Craig Shannon – Poughkeepsie, New York

Craig Shannon

Dr. Craig Michael Shannon passed away at his home on October 29. He was 42. Dr. Shannon was a neurosurgeon at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was apparently well-liked by his patients, as you cannot find one negative thing about him online.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the New York vaccine mandate for healthcare workers on November 4. The Court denied the Petitioner’s motion for preliminary injunction. The two original cases are remanded back to their respective lower courts to litigate the cases’ merits. All New York healthcare workers were required to be “fully vaccinated” by October 7.

Dr. Elliott Gagnon – Wasilla, Alaska

Dr Elliott Gagnon

Dr. Elliott Gagnon “passed away unexpectedly at his home” on October 14, according to the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman. He was 48. Dr. Gagnon was a plastic surgeon with his own private practice. He was also affiliated with Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

A Facebook post on his private practice page says Dr. Gagnon “passed away suddenly.”

Dr Gagnon dies suddenly

Alaska is one of several states involved in lawsuits to halt the Joe Biden so-called vaccine mandate. Alaska healthcare workers are not required to receive the injections at this time. Gagnon Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery required masks to enter the establishment. There was no vaccine mandate for entry. But the practice appeared to promote injections for kids.

Dr Gagnon kids vaccines

Dr. Gagnon is survived by his wife, Janel, and two kids. Janel, who was also the office manager at the private practice, is in the process of closing it down. She received one of her injections in May.

Janel Gagnon vaxxed

Dr. Daniel McBride – West Hatfield, Massachusetts

Daniel McBride

Dr. Daniel Gene McBride died of a heart attack after a 16-mile bike ride on October 20, according to his obituary. He was a general orthopedic surgeon at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Dr. McBride, 59, is survived by his wife and son.

His obituary says he was an “avid bicyclist” who participated in competitive events. Dr. McBride was also a runner and skier. He was healthy. We’ve covered several stories of people dying after exercising in this COVID vaccine era. Mass General Brigham, the parent company of Cooley Dickinson, requires all healthcare workers to receive the injections. The company reported 97% compliance on October 15.

Dr. Janak Patel – Marietta, Ohio

Janek Patel

Dr. Janak R. Patel “suffered sudden death” on October 28, according to WTAP News. He was 55. Dr. Patel was doing his normal routine as an emergency room doctor at Memorial Marietta Hospital when he was “found down and unable to be resuscitated.” He is survived by his wife and three children.

All Memorial Marietta healthcare workers are required to have at least one dose of the injections by December 5, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. Protesters gathered in front of the hospital last Friday, expressing their displeasure with the mandates.

News Editors 

Read more at: TheCOVIDBlog.com

