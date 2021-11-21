Dr. McCullough sues Elsevier journal for refusing to publish study highlighting risks of covid “vaccination” in children

Top Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) expert Dr. Peter McCullough is suing Elsevier for refusing to publish a new study showing that Fauci Flu shots are especially dangerous for children.

During a recent episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Dr. McCullough explained that Elsevier originally published the study in question but quickly scrubbed it after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) converged to discuss authorizing the experimental drug for “emergency” use in five- to 11-year-olds.

“This is an overt act of censorship,” he explained. “We will be launching a full-scale lawsuit against Elsevier, and it’s going to be for breach of contract.”

Dr. McCullough wants to know why Elsevier decided to hide this important research from both the public and the scientific community. We all know the answer already, though: It is because real science disproves the alleged “safety” and “effectiveness” of these experimental injections.

“The most notable finding is that this myocarditis heart inflammation that occurs typically on the second shot after either Pfizer or Moderna, it is explosive and it happens within a few days of the second shot,” Dr. McCullough says.

Censored science isn’t real science

Elsevier encompasses and entire family of medical journals, just to be clear. It is one of the largest and arguably most influential when it comes to steering the direction of modern medicine.

For Elsevier to shut out science simply because it defies the official plandemic narrative just goes to show that it is compromised much like the rest.

In this case, it was the Elsevier publication Current Problems in Cardiology that scrubbed the “controversial” study. And Dr. McCullough is one of the few people, if not the only person, who is brave enough to say anything about it.

Dr. McCullough has, after all, been outspoken about plandemic deception. Back in July, he suggested that more than 50,000 Americans had already died at that point from the injections.

Several whistleblowers, including two from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told Dr. McCullough that the true number of deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots is substantially higher than what is being reported.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is known for grossly underestimating the true number of jab injuries and deaths associated with not just Fauci Flu shots but all “vaccines” pushed by the CDC.

If Elsevier was an honest publication, its editorial staff would have no qualms about publishing studies that buck the status quo. Instead, Elsevier is choosing to censor the truth and publish only studies that support Fauci’s version of the “truth.”

As you may recall, Dr. McCullough remains a strong proponent of early intervention treatment for so-called “covid” infections. He has advocated for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin, both of which have been blacklisted by the likes of Elsevier.

“There is no evidence that virus machines exist,” wrote one Natural News commenter about the farce of this whole thing.

“A supposed virus machine is capable of entering a body, attaching to a cell, drilling through the cell wall, injecting genetic material into the cell, using the cell’s material to replicate multiple times, uses the cell material to form protein shells around each new replicated virus nuclei, then burst open the cell to infect other cells or leave the body to infect other hosts. There is no evidence any of these steps happen.”

This same commenter went on to explain that virologists simply cut tissue from an animal, poison it and extract genetical material from it. None of this proves that viruses exist or even that they are contagious, but this is the basis underlying virological “science.”

