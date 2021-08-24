Scientists warn push for COVID-19 booster shots not based on scientific data; “politics” and profits now driving vaccine policies

Scientists have spoken out against the White House’s decision to allow fully vaccinated Americans to get booster doses of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

The White House recently announced on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that starting Sept. 20 everyone over the age of 18 who has been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines will be eligible to receive a third dose eight months after their second dose.

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Public health officials tried to justify giving third doses of the experimental and side effect-riddled COVID-19 vaccines using several studies recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These studies suggest that the so-called protection the vaccines give against COVID-19 diminishes after several months.

“Taken together, you can see that while the exact percentage of vaccine effectiveness over time differs depending on the cohort and settings study, the data consistently demonstrate a reduction of vaccine effectiveness against infection over time,” claimed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. (Related: Surgeon General: People who have taken TWO covid vaccine shots may lose their “fully vaccinated” status as booster shots get approved and required.)

But the CDC’s own data shows that COVID-19 is still dangerous for fully vaccinated individuals.

One of the studies released by the CDC showed that, for one part of New York, there were 9,675 infections among fully vaccinated adults. Of these breakthrough COVID-19 cases, roughly 15 percent – or 1,271 people – were hospitalized.

Listen to this special Situation Update episode of the Health Ranger Report, a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he talks about how public health authorities like the CDC are pushing for people to take the booster doses immediately to accelerate their plans.

https://www.brighteon.com/ed44b9dd-a64f-4b26-8bc0-d3a83374d015

Scientists believe booster doses are not necessary

One of those scientists criticizing the White House for its decision is Dr. Anna Durbin, a professor of international health at Johns Hopkins University. She believes the push to allow booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines is not based on scientific evidence but rather on fear and panic regarding the post-vaccine variants.

She added that she believes her colleagues in medicine are themselves contributing to this panic about the variants, notably regarding the delta variant.

“I think there’s this tidal wave building that’s based on anxiety,” said Durbin. “And I don’t think it’s based on scientific evidence that a booster is needed.”

“I don’t think the data indicates that booster shots are needed,” she added. “Booster shots are not going to stop the spread of delta.”

Unfortunately, Durbin’s objection to booster doses lies in the mistaken belief that the COVID-19 vaccines work well enough against the variants.

Durbin believes that just because the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines may decrease over time, this does not necessarily mean that the vaccines are failing.

“We cannot keep boosting and say, ‘we’re going to prevent colds in everybody,’” she said.

“It’s important to understand that vaccines are not designed to prevent infection. They’re designed to prevent you from getting seriously ill,” claimed Durbin. “People are still highly protected against severe disease, hospitalization and death. This is what vaccines are supposed to do.”

Durbin believes the actual solution is not to give booster doses to Americans, but for public health authorities to vaccinate more people.

“They have to vaccinate everyone in the world,” she said. Durbin even believes that the United States should take its stockpile of vaccines and distribute it to other countries. For example, Durbin suggested providing some COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti, where less than 0.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Despite Durbin’s assertion that the COVID-19 vaccines work, the CDC’s own data attempting to justify the use of booster doses proves her wrong.

Learn more about the push to keep vaccinating people in the U.S. and the rest of the world by reading the latest articles on Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

CNBC.com

StatNews.com

NYTimes.com

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.