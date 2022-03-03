Scientists find DNA sequence in SARS-CoV-2 that was patented by Moderna three years prior to the covid-19 scandal

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.The lab origins of SARS-CoV-2 are coming clearer after scientists discovered a strand of DNA on the spike protein that matches a sequence patented by Moderna three years prior to the covid-19 scandal. This unique Moderna DNA was first filed for patent on February 4, 2016. This patented DNA matches several letters of genetic code on the nucleotide and a genetic sequence on the unique furin cleavage site of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This is the part of the coronavirus that readily infects human cells.

The likelihood that the code developed naturally is one in three trillion, according to the researchers who discovered the match. This is another piece of evidence showing that the forced experimentation on human populations for the past two years was planned in advance. Moderna is one of the vaccine makers that was given the green light to bypass traditional safety standards in biologics research, to replicate the highly-profitable spike protein in humans.

Moderna stood to capitalize on covid-19 long before a pandemic was declared

Prior to the World Health Organization declaring a “global pandemic,” Moderna had already prepared an mRNA vaccine with instructions for replicating the spike protein in human cells. If this wasn’t suspicious enough, now there is a new trail of evidence that the spike protein was engineered by Moderna several years prior and was technically used as a vector to carry out genetic experiments and vaccine experiments on human populations.

The RNA of SARS-CoV-2 contains approximately 30,000 letters of genetic code. Nineteen letters of that genetic code are owned by Moderna. Twelve of the letters were discovered on the furin cleavage site and seven of the letters were found in the nucleotides nearby the furin cleavage site’s genome. SARS-CoV-2 is the first coronavirus to carry these 12 unique letters. These letters activate the furin enzyme, allowing the spike protein to readily spread to neighboring cells and infect humans.

Also noteworthy, this is the first time a coronavirus was discovered to have a furin cleavage site. The furin cleavage site is the part of the virus that binds to human cells and is activated along the spike protein thanks to its unique genetic code. While it’s true that only a certain number of genetic combinations can be contained in a furin cleavage site, why did a novel coronavirus present a furin cleavage site to begin with, and why were Moderna’s patented nucleotides found so close to the site that enhances transmission and infectivity of cells?

Was gain-of-function research carried out to give rise to a new biotech industry that exploits human genetics?

This patented sequence of concern is a snippet of the MSH3 gene, which affects damaged cells and their methods of repair. The researchers who matched the DNA believe the Moderna sequence could have been introduced to the SARS-CoV-2 genome by first infecting human cells that express the MSH3 gene. The invention is named, “Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides.” Apparently, this invention was a valuable part of coronavirus gain-of-function research.

According to the patent, this specific sequence is a pathway to learn how human cells respond to new cancer treatments. Gain-of-function research could be covertly carried out to create a new class of mRNA vaccines for coronaviruses, influenza, HIV and several other cancers. The development of this genetic sequence and the invention of these bioweapons could have been just a foot in the door to allow a new biotech industry to rise up and exploit human genetics.

Scientists find DNA sequence in SARS-CoV-2 that was patented by Moderna three years prior to the covid-19 scandal

The patent number for this sequence is US 9,587,003 B2, and the applicant is Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. The Inventors include Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, and Justin Guild.

Because their invention could not have realistically matched SARS-Cov-2 by chance, every single one of these inventors should be interrogated to uncover the intent and motivations behind their patent. How might it be used in bioweapons and vaccine research to exploit populations? A true investigation into the laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2 would help unveil the predatory nature of these genetic and vaccine experiments and what this new trans-humanist, biotech industry is planning for the future.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.