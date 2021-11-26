Professional mountain biker Kyle Warner, who we recently reported suffered serious adverse events after getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), has shared an emotional testimony video describing his current horrific state.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.In case you missed it, Warner developed a host of chronic illnesses post-jab, including pericarditis, POTS and reactive arthritis. He also developed an extremely elevated heart rate roughly two weeks after getting the shots, which an ER doctor refused to acknowledge were in any way related to the injections.

Instead, Warner was accused by said doctor of suffering a “psychotic episode,” which was a huge slap in the face when he knows that he was perfectly healthy prior to getting the jabs in order to continue traveling the world.

“I think I need to be done with social media and all of these things for a while until I can get better because I’ve never experienced such hate in my life,” Warner states in the video update, struggling to hold back tears.

“I don’t know how people are supposed to deal with it. I think I finally just broke today but I don’t know what to do. I hate my life so much now and the sad thing is that I’m getting attacked from both sides so hard and I’m just a guy who’s trying to do the right thing.”

Warner received a spate of nasty responses after going public with his vaccine injuries. The Branch Covidians refuse to believe that their precious “Operation Warp Speed” injections could have possibly caused Warner such trauma and damage, and are apparently falsely accusing him of playing politics with his injuries.

“You can’t say anything now with the way things are and I just don’t know what to do anymore.”

Kyle Warner says all the Branch Covidian hatred has caused him to feel suicidal

Warner recently attended an event in Washington, D.C., where many other vaccine-injured people like himself converged to tell their stories. For merely participating in that, Warner has been showered with endless hatred by vaccine-worshipping Branch Covidians.

“I’ve been so suicidal the past couple weeks and I’ve just been trying to get through this whole thing and get better,” Warner says. “It’s so hard to be constantly berated by people all the time just for trying to share my story.”

Warner says that had he gotten all of these same symptoms and diseases from “covid,” all of the people who now hate him would be feeling sorry for him. Because they came from the jab, however, Warner is being treated like a subhuman by people who claim to want to “save lives.”

“I don’t know how the toxicity of people has become worse than the disease that we’re fighting,” he says. “We’ve done such s****y job as people trying to remain human.”

All Warner is trying to do at this point is recover from his injuries and support others who are going through the same thing that he is. For doing this, he has become nothing more than political fodder for the Covid Cultists who no longer even look at him like a fellow human being.

“You don’t know what this is like until it happens to you,” Warner says. “I empathize with people who have had covid or other issues throughout the pandemic, but to be injured by this thing that’s so toxic in society where you can’t even talk and you can’t get support … I don’t know how we’re supposed to cope.”

You can watch Warner’s full video update at Not on the Beeb.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.