Professional mountain biker Kyle Warner, who we recently reported suffered serious adverse events after getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), has shared an emotional testimony video describing his current horrific state.

In case you missed it, Warner developed a host of chronic illnesses post-jab, including pericarditis, POTS and reactive arthritis. He also developed an extremely elevated heart rate roughly two weeks after getting the shots, which an ER doctor refused to acknowledge were in any way related to the injections.

Instead, Warner was accused by said doctor of suffering a “psychotic episode,” which was a huge slap in the face when he knows that he was perfectly healthy prior to getting the jabs in order to continue traveling the world.

“I think I need to be done with social media and all of these things for a while until I can get better because I’ve never experienced such hate in my life,” Warner states in the video update, struggling to hold back tears.

“I don’t know how people are supposed to deal with it. I think I finally just broke today but I don’t know what to do. I hate my life so much now and the sad thing is that I’m getting attacked from both sides so hard and I’m just a guy who’s trying to do the right thing.”

Warner received a spate of nasty responses after going public with his vaccine injuries. The Branch Covidians refuse to believe that their precious “Operation Warp Speed” injections could have possibly caused Warner such trauma and damage, and are apparently falsely accusing him of playing politics with his injuries.

“You can’t say anything now with the way things are and I just don’t know what to do anymore.”

Kyle Warner says all the Branch Covidian hatred has caused him to feel suicidal

Warner recently attended an event in Washington, D.C., where many other vaccine-injured people like himself converged to tell their stories. For merely participating in that, Warner has been showered with endless hatred by vaccine-worshipping Branch Covidians.

“I’ve been so suicidal the past couple weeks and I’ve just been trying to get through this whole thing and get better,” Warner says. “It’s so hard to be constantly berated by people all the time just for trying to share my story.”

Warner says that had he gotten all of these same symptoms and diseases from “covid,” all of the people who now hate him would be feeling sorry for him. Because they came from the jab, however, Warner is being treated like a subhuman by people who claim to want to “save lives.”

“I don’t know how the toxicity of people has become worse than the disease that we’re fighting,” he says. “We’ve done such s****y job as people trying to remain human.”

All Warner is trying to do at this point is recover from his injuries and support others who are going through the same thing that he is. For doing this, he has become nothing more than political fodder for the Covid Cultists who no longer even look at him like a fellow human being.

“You don’t know what this is like until it happens to you,” Warner says. “I empathize with people who have had covid or other issues throughout the pandemic, but to be injured by this thing that’s so toxic in society where you can’t even talk and you can’t get support … I don’t know how we’re supposed to cope.”

You can watch Warner’s full video update at Not on the Beeb.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk

Related Posts