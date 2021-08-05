Covid mortality risk in children is essentially ZERO, but “scientists” don’t care and still want to mask all the kids

The results of the most comprehensive study to date on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) have been published in the United Kingdom, revealing that the government’s mask and vaccine guidelines are entirely unscientific.

The paper, which went completely ignored by the mainstream media, found that people 17 years of age and younger have a zero risk of dying from the Fauci Flu. And yet this is the demographic being most targeted with calls for wearing a mask and getting “vaccinated.”

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.In all of the U.K. throughout the first 12 months of the “pandemic,” only 25 people under the age of 17 who tested “positive” for Chinese Germs died. Almost all of these people had pre-existing “chronic co-morbidities” and / or “life-limiting” medical conditions, suggesting that these other factors were the cause of death.

Only a couple of 17-and-unders with no “underlying health conditions” died after receiving a positive result for the Wuhan Flu out of a country with more than 12 million children and young people in that age group. This means the death rate for the Fauci Flu in the U.K. among young people is about 0.002 percent or less.

The vast majority of young people have no chronic health conditions and are generally in good shape, which means “catching” the Chinese Disease is not a threat. Even so, the government wants young people to suffer with lockdowns and masks, and are now being told to roll up their sleeves for a Trump Vaccine.

Only people who are already dying of something else end up “dying from covid”

What the latest and really only legitimate science shows is that the only people who end up “dying from covid” are those who were already diagnosed with “diseases with no reasonable hope of a cure that will ultimately be fatal.”

In other words, a “covid death” is actually just a death caused by something else after a fraudulent PCR test detected something else that the government decided to label as “covid.”

As silly as it might sound, this is exactly what has been happening for the past year and a half as government officials continue to spread lies about “outbreaks” and “surges” of new “variants.”

Interestingly, as far as the U.K. study is concerned, even people considered at high risk of respiratory infections like asthma and cystic fibrosis 100 percent survived a positive Chinese Virus “diagnosis,” despite all the media and government fearmongering.

When adjusted for other factors that were evaluated as part of the study, the researchers concluded that the “covid” death rate among healthy children in the U.K. is somewhere around one in 5.066 million, or about 0.0001 percent. This is not exactly a press-stopping revelation.

“While I knew these odds were microscopic, I didn’t know they were THIS microscopic,” writes Bill Rice for Uncover DC.

“A mortality rate of 0.0001 is as close to 0.0000 as numerology can get. In fact, if these probabilities were expressed with three decimal points (instead of four), the mortality percentage would be 0.000. Indeed, as the vast majority of U.K. children happen to be white and do not suffer from chronic or life-limiting health conditions, the odds of dying from COVID for the vast majority of young people in this nation were 0.000 (through Feb. 28, 2021).”

Meanwhile, there were zero deaths from influenza throughout the past year – and zero flu infections, for that matter. Magically, the seasonal flu completely disappeared right when covid appeared, suggesting that the “pandemic” is just a repackaged disease that has been with us forever.

“And all the lockdowns, masks, mandates, ‘vaccines’ etc. were based on the numbers of PCR fake positive cases,” a commenter of ours wrote. “There basically was no pandemic.”

The latest coverage of the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

UndercoverDC.com

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.