Covid mortality risk in children is essentially ZERO, but “scientists” don’t care and still want to mask all the kids

The results of the most comprehensive study to date on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) have been published in the United Kingdom, revealing that the government’s mask and vaccine guidelines are entirely unscientific.

The paper, which went completely ignored by the mainstream media, found that people 17 years of age and younger have a zero risk of dying from the Fauci Flu. And yet this is the demographic being most targeted with calls for wearing a mask and getting “vaccinated.”

In all of the U.K. throughout the first 12 months of the “pandemic,” only 25 people under the age of 17 who tested “positive” for Chinese Germs died. Almost all of these people had pre-existing “chronic co-morbidities” and / or “life-limiting” medical conditions, suggesting that these other factors were the cause of death.

Only a couple of 17-and-unders with no “underlying health conditions” died after receiving a positive result for the Wuhan Flu out of a country with more than 12 million children and young people in that age group. This means the death rate for the Fauci Flu in the U.K. among young people is about 0.002 percent or less.

The vast majority of young people have no chronic health conditions and are generally in good shape, which means “catching” the Chinese Disease is not a threat. Even so, the government wants young people to suffer with lockdowns and masks, and are now being told to roll up their sleeves for a Trump Vaccine.

Only people who are already dying of something else end up “dying from covid”

What the latest and really only legitimate science shows is that the only people who end up “dying from covid” are those who were already diagnosed with “diseases with no reasonable hope of a cure that will ultimately be fatal.”

In other words, a “covid death” is actually just a death caused by something else after a fraudulent PCR test detected something else that the government decided to label as “covid.”

As silly as it might sound, this is exactly what has been happening for the past year and a half as government officials continue to spread lies about “outbreaks” and “surges” of new “variants.”

Interestingly, as far as the U.K. study is concerned, even people considered at high risk of respiratory infections like asthma and cystic fibrosis 100 percent survived a positive Chinese Virus “diagnosis,” despite all the media and government fearmongering.

When adjusted for other factors that were evaluated as part of the study, the researchers concluded that the “covid” death rate among healthy children in the U.K. is somewhere around one in 5.066 million, or about 0.0001 percent. This is not exactly a press-stopping revelation.

“While I knew these odds were microscopic, I didn’t know they were THIS microscopic,” writes Bill Rice for Uncover DC.

“A mortality rate of 0.0001 is as close to 0.0000 as numerology can get. In fact, if these probabilities were expressed with three decimal points (instead of four), the mortality percentage would be 0.000. Indeed, as the vast majority of U.K. children happen to be white and do not suffer from chronic or life-limiting health conditions, the odds of dying from COVID for the vast majority of young people in this nation were 0.000 (through Feb. 28, 2021).”

Meanwhile, there were zero deaths from influenza throughout the past year – and zero flu infections, for that matter. Magically, the seasonal flu completely disappeared right when covid appeared, suggesting that the “pandemic” is just a repackaged disease that has been with us forever.

“And all the lockdowns, masks, mandates, ‘vaccines’ etc. were based on the numbers of PCR fake positive cases,” a commenter of ours wrote. “There basically was no pandemic.”

The latest coverage of the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

