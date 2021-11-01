Western Australia now says 75% of workforce must get vaccinated for covid… or else

Perth, the largest city in Western Australia, is about to join Melbourne, the largest city in Victoria, with an “enhanced” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced that his government will be expanding the territory’s existing jab mandate to include more than one million people, or about 75 percent of the state’s workforce.

According to reports, the change is the most drastic to occur yet in Australia. Not only will “essential workers” be required to get injected, but so will others who work in a variety of industries.

The deadline to receive the first two injections is Jan. 31, 2022, though some places of employment will need to verify compliance by as soon as Dec. 31, 2021.

“Employers will be required to keep a record of the evidence, and authorized officers will run spot checks to ensure compliance is occurring,” McGowan said in an announcement.

“If relevant, employers that have unvaccinated staff working after the deadline run the risk of being fined up to $100,000.”

Individual employees who are caught working unvaccinated after the deadline could face fines of up to $20,000 for failing to provide proof of injection.

“Based on the latest health advice, we have just outlined a new overarching workforce vaccination policy – with a phased approach which will cover a majority of occupations and workforces within WA (Western Australia),” McGowan added in a tweet.

Unvaccinated areas of Australia are healthy while fully vaccinated areas are sick

Western Australia made a name for itself early on in the plandemic when it was announced that international travelers had supposedly brought the disease there back in early March of 2020.

Since that time, Australia has been in the news quite a bit for imposing all kinds of tyranny on citizens, mostly in the eastern part of the country, i.e., Melbourne and Sydney. Now, Perth in the West is joining them.

McGowan maintains that these latest impositions are “proportionate and reasonable” as they aim to “prepar[e] Western Australia safely for the inevitable community transmission” of whatever new variant the media decides to talk about on any given day.

“We’re doing the right thing by vulnerable people, particularly those who are unwell, immunocompromised and the elderly, and we’re trying to ensure that we don’t have to close industries or workplaces in the future,” McGowan stated.

There is still zero evidence to suggest that Chinese Flu shots provide any protection against infection or spread. In fact, most of the data suggests that people who get jabbed have an increased risk of getting sick and needing hospitalization.

The unvaccinated are doing quite well relying on their own natural immune systems, but the “fully vaccinated” are struggling with “breakthrough” cases that often come with serious symptoms.

Some of the worst-hit countries with the new “waves” of the Wuhan Flu are those with high vaccination rates, including Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Western Australia currently has the lowest rate of vaccination in the entire country, as well as the fewest number of cases. Areas of Australia with high vaccination rates are seeing the most new symptomatic cases of Chinese Germs.

Australian legal expert Dr. Rocco Loiacono reportedly told LifeSiteNews that McGowan’s radical new public health orders are a desperate attempt to conceal his “incompetent leadership.”

McGowan is “deferring to authoritarianism,” Loiacono says, which is unlikely to go over well with the average person living in Western Australia.

“For many months an Australian nightmare was mainly limited to the states of Victoria and New South Wales,” wrote one LifeSiteNews commenter. “Now Australia’s other five states are rushing to out-do those first two. This has absolutely nothing to do with any virus or pandemic.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection coercion can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts