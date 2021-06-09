9 more Australians report blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

Australian authorities said nine more people developed blood clots after getting the AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. The nine new cases brought the total number of patients who experienced the condition to 27. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced the new cases as the country’s mass vaccination program faces scrutiny.

New South Wales (NSW) recorded two cases — a 60-year-old woman and an 82-year-old woman. Two cases also came from Western Australia – a 72-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Queensland reported a 63-year-old man as the latest victim of the adverse reaction, while the state of Victoria confirmed that a 73-year-old woman there developed blood clots.

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.Three cases from the week prior completed the nine cases of blood clots the TGA confirmed. An 85-year-old woman from NSW and two cases from Victoria – a 62-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman – constituted the earlier blood clot reports. The TGA said that out of the 27 total patients who suffered post-vaccination blood clots, nine patients remain confined, and four require outpatient treatment.

About 3.8 million Australians have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine, the only two approved vaccine candidates in the country so far. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received provisional approval in January of this year, while AstraZeneca received provisional approval the following month. Only Australians aged 50 and above are allowed to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Meanwhile, most patients who suffered from the post-vaccination blood clots were over 60 years old.

The TGA said: “We continue to receive reports of side effects [linked] to the AstraZeneca [COVID-19] vaccine as it becomes more widely available in Australia. The reports are generally consistent with what is being observed internationally.” According to the Australian regulator, serious blood clots with a low blood platelet count is “triggered by the immune system’s response to the AstraZeneca vaccine” and “different from other clotting conditions.” The agency nevertheless reassured that it and other regulators worldwide “continue to monitor and investigate this issue.”

AstraZeneca’s serious adverse reaction threw a monkey wrench into Australia’s vaccination program

Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program hit a roadblock in April after a 48-year-old woman died after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The woman was a resident of NSW’s Lake Macquarie area. The British-made vaccine comprised a huge percentage of the Land Down Under’s vaccination program – but the reports of blood clots have undermined the country’s endeavor.

Canberra has ordered an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, but the earliest time they are expected to arrive is October of this year. The country also ordered a few Moderna doses also set to arrive later in the year. (Related: Aussie Health Minister Greg Hunt hospitalized after getting the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab.)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized for the slow pace of vaccinations in the country. His critics included Victoria Deputy Premier James Merlino, who slammed Morrison’s government during a May 27 press conference in Melbourne. “This nation’s vaccine rollout has been slower than we have hoped. That is a fact. [If] more people were vaccinated, we might be facing a very different set of circumstances than we are today,” Merlino said.

Meanwhile, the state of Queensland announced it will not offer the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate for COVID-19 inoculations when it establishes vaccine hubs later in the year. The state’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland was planning to set up mass vaccination hubs near the end of 2021. However, she noted that the state will wait for more vaccine doses to arrive before doing so.

“Queensland is a big state, [and] it is so decentralized. [So] much planning is happening at the moment for that final quarter of the year. [When] we have more supply [of] Pfizer [and] Moderna, [vaccination] is going to ramp up – and I know that Queenslanders are going to go out there in droves when we have all that supply ready,” Palaszczuk said. (Related: Queensland pulls AstraZeneca vaccine following more cases of blood clots.)

Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd acknowledged the blood clots and low platelet count associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, he stressed that the chances of these adverse reactions occurring are “very small.”

Kidd also warned of possible headaches as a side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “People should be particularly alert to severe persistent headaches occurring four to 20 days after vaccination. These are different [from] the usual pattern of headaches,” he said. The deputy chief medical officer advised against using over-the-counter painkillers for them.

Visit VaccineDamage.news to read more articles about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and its adverse effects.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk 1

DailyMail.co.uk 2

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.