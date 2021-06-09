“Amateur sleuths” credited with embarrassing media over Wuhan lab leak theory

Now that the mainstream media is suddenly reporting that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) may have originated at a laboratory in Wuhan, some outlets are suggesting that those responsible for uncovering this theory are not journalists, spies or scientists, but rather “amateur sleuths.”

Newsweek put out a piece the other day claiming that ordinary people with “few resources except curiosity and a willingness to spend days combing the internet for clues” should be credited with uncovering the plot, which puts Anthony Fauci straight in the crosshairs.

Known as “DRASTIC” (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19), this crew of amateur sleuths includes about two dozen correspondents, many anonymous, who worked independently from multiple countries to comb through documents, piece together information, and produce their findings in lengthy Twitter posts.

Newsweek describes the operation as “a kind of open-source, collective brainstorming session that was part forensic science, part citizen journalism, and entirely new.”

While most of the operation took place on Twitter, it also spilled over into other mediums where others were able to adopt the theory that the Chinese Virus was manufactured at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), thanks to funding from Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Researchers there had been tampering with bat coronaviruses using gain of function technology, which was illegal during much of the time when it was being conducted. Consequently, Fauci and his minions were able to procure a bioweapon that shut down the global economy and resulted in tens of millions of lives lost.

“We know that the WIV was actively working with these viruses, using inadequate safety protocols, in ways that could have triggered the pandemic, and that the lab and Chinese authorities have gone to great lengths to conceal these activities,” Newsweek now says.

“We know that the first cases appeared weeks before the outbreak at the Huanan wet market that was once thought to be ground zero.”

Fauci appears to have been engaged in criminal conduct

While the evidence assembled by DRASTIC does not definitively prove that the Wuhan Flu originated at the WIV, it does pose strong evidence that warrants a much more in-depth investigation, Newsweek says.

Without the full cooperation of communist China, however, such an investigation could be stymied. It would also require the cooperation of Chinese partners like Fauci, who appears to have been working against the United States throughout the entire plandemic.

There is also Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, who had been paid through Fauci-directed government grants, to conduct illegal research on bat coronaviruses. Daszak has authored numerous papers about his gain of function activity.

Last February, Daszak and dozens of other “scientists” penned a letter denying that the Chinese Virus originated in a Chinese lab, calling it a “conspiracy theory.” Daszak has since been proven a liar, as has Fauci.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request shows that Daszak orchestrated the letter to squelch all talk about a potential leak. He and others who had been working on bat coronaviruses did not want the world to know about their complicity in the process.

All of this is now being blown wide open, however, and both Daszak and Fauci have a lot of explaining to do. Why did they lie about the origins of the Wuhan Flu? Why did Fauci push masks and vaccines when neither does anything to stop the spread? There are many lingering questions that deserve answers.

“Peter Daszak is on record talking about making coronaviruses more infectious and transmittable through WIV connections,” wrote one Newsweek commenter. “He was only a small part of the interconnect with WIV; Fauci is also front and center.”

Ethan Huff

