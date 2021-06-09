“Amateur sleuths” credited with embarrassing media over Wuhan lab leak theory

Now that the mainstream media is suddenly reporting that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) may have originated at a laboratory in Wuhan, some outlets are suggesting that those responsible for uncovering this theory are not journalists, spies or scientists, but rather “amateur sleuths.”

Newsweek put out a piece the other day claiming that ordinary people with “few resources except curiosity and a willingness to spend days combing the internet for clues” should be credited with uncovering the plot, which puts Anthony Fauci straight in the crosshairs.

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.Known as “DRASTIC” (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19), this crew of amateur sleuths includes about two dozen correspondents, many anonymous, who worked independently from multiple countries to comb through documents, piece together information, and produce their findings in lengthy Twitter posts.

Newsweek describes the operation as “a kind of open-source, collective brainstorming session that was part forensic science, part citizen journalism, and entirely new.”

While most of the operation took place on Twitter, it also spilled over into other mediums where others were able to adopt the theory that the Chinese Virus was manufactured at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), thanks to funding from Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Researchers there had been tampering with bat coronaviruses using gain of function technology, which was illegal during much of the time when it was being conducted. Consequently, Fauci and his minions were able to procure a bioweapon that shut down the global economy and resulted in tens of millions of lives lost.

“We know that the WIV was actively working with these viruses, using inadequate safety protocols, in ways that could have triggered the pandemic, and that the lab and Chinese authorities have gone to great lengths to conceal these activities,” Newsweek now says.

“We know that the first cases appeared weeks before the outbreak at the Huanan wet market that was once thought to be ground zero.”

Fauci appears to have been engaged in criminal conduct

While the evidence assembled by DRASTIC does not definitively prove that the Wuhan Flu originated at the WIV, it does pose strong evidence that warrants a much more in-depth investigation, Newsweek says.

Without the full cooperation of communist China, however, such an investigation could be stymied. It would also require the cooperation of Chinese partners like Fauci, who appears to have been working against the United States throughout the entire plandemic.

There is also Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, who had been paid through Fauci-directed government grants, to conduct illegal research on bat coronaviruses. Daszak has authored numerous papers about his gain of function activity.

Last February, Daszak and dozens of other “scientists” penned a letter denying that the Chinese Virus originated in a Chinese lab, calling it a “conspiracy theory.” Daszak has since been proven a liar, as has Fauci.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request shows that Daszak orchestrated the letter to squelch all talk about a potential leak. He and others who had been working on bat coronaviruses did not want the world to know about their complicity in the process.

All of this is now being blown wide open, however, and both Daszak and Fauci have a lot of explaining to do. Why did they lie about the origins of the Wuhan Flu? Why did Fauci push masks and vaccines when neither does anything to stop the spread? There are many lingering questions that deserve answers.

“Peter Daszak is on record talking about making coronaviruses more infectious and transmittable through WIV connections,” wrote one Newsweek commenter. “He was only a small part of the interconnect with WIV; Fauci is also front and center.”

More related news stories about Chinese Disease can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Newsweek.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.