Newly uncovered emails show Fauci admitting the truth about masks: They DON’T work

Long before cities, states and large corporations started demanding that people wear a face mask to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Anthony Fauci and other government leaders were quietly in agreement that covering one’s mouth and nose is medically useless when it comes to viral transmission – and yet mask mandates were imposed regardless.

Leaked emails reveal that Fauci and other heads of public health agencies knew full well that wearing a mask is just for show. They all told each other back and forth that the science is clear: masks do not work.

On March 31, 2020, Medical Officer Andrea Lerner of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) wrote an email to Fauci explaining that there is no difference in health outcomes when masks are worn. She included research data to support her claim.

One month prior, Fauci was asked by Sylvia Burwell, the Obama-appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), whether or not she should wear a face mask on a then-upcoming flight. This is how Fauci responded:

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material … I do not recommend that you wear a mask.”

Fauci made similar statements during a March 2020 interview on 60 Minutes, once again explaining to viewers that wearing a mask does not prevent the spread of anything.

“Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks,” Fauci stated. “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

Federal government knew in March 2020 that masks don’t work but pushed them anyway

Come April 2020, had Fauci written or said these things on social media, he would have been banned for spreading “misinformation.” This is because by that point, the medical deep state – Fauci included – had already switched the narrative to claim that face masks are a cure for the Wuhan Flu.

The flip-flop was painfully evident to everyone who was paying attention. To everyone else, it was just the evolution of “science” as Fauci “learned more” about how the virus behaves.

For many months afterwards, Fauci and other government agents heavily pushed the mask, ordering Americans to wear one both indoors and outdoors. Roughly half the country apparently forgot that Fauci had earlier indicated that a mask is nothing more than a face decoration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published its own data showing much the same. Whether a person does or does not wear a mask is of no effect in terms of preventing the spread of the Chinese Virus.

Even so, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the NIH came out in favor of masking, and many municipalities and states across America decided to impose mandates, which ended up giving people a false sense of security concerning their level of protection.

“People wore masks *INSTEAD* of social distancing & hand washing,” tweeted Kyle Becker, a former writer and associate producer from Fox News.

“They gave people a false sense of security. This shows me they were as much a political statement as anything, an anti-Trump ribbon you wear on your face, if you will.”

In other words, Americans wanted a security blanket that they could also use to virtue signal their hatred for Donald Trump. The mask killed these two birds with one stone.

“Masks were never about health,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “They are a form a social conditioning mandated by power-mad sociopaths that get off telling billions what they can and can’t do. These people need therapy — from a prison cell.”

