Newly uncovered emails show Fauci admitting the truth about masks: They DON’T work

Long before cities, states and large corporations started demanding that people wear a face mask to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Anthony Fauci and other government leaders were quietly in agreement that covering one’s mouth and nose is medically useless when it comes to viral transmission – and yet mask mandates were imposed regardless.

Leaked emails reveal that Fauci and other heads of public health agencies knew full well that wearing a mask is just for show. They all told each other back and forth that the science is clear: masks do not work.

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.On March 31, 2020, Medical Officer Andrea Lerner of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) wrote an email to Fauci explaining that there is no difference in health outcomes when masks are worn. She included research data to support her claim.

One month prior, Fauci was asked by Sylvia Burwell, the Obama-appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), whether or not she should wear a face mask on a then-upcoming flight. This is how Fauci responded:

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material … I do not recommend that you wear a mask.”

Fauci made similar statements during a March 2020 interview on 60 Minutes, once again explaining to viewers that wearing a mask does not prevent the spread of anything.

“Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks,” Fauci stated. “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

Federal government knew in March 2020 that masks don’t work but pushed them anyway

Come April 2020, had Fauci written or said these things on social media, he would have been banned for spreading “misinformation.” This is because by that point, the medical deep state – Fauci included – had already switched the narrative to claim that face masks are a cure for the Wuhan Flu.

The flip-flop was painfully evident to everyone who was paying attention. To everyone else, it was just the evolution of “science” as Fauci “learned more” about how the virus behaves.

For many months afterwards, Fauci and other government agents heavily pushed the mask, ordering Americans to wear one both indoors and outdoors. Roughly half the country apparently forgot that Fauci had earlier indicated that a mask is nothing more than a face decoration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published its own data showing much the same. Whether a person does or does not wear a mask is of no effect in terms of preventing the spread of the Chinese Virus.

Even so, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the NIH came out in favor of masking, and many municipalities and states across America decided to impose mandates, which ended up giving people a false sense of security concerning their level of protection.

“People wore masks *INSTEAD* of social distancing & hand washing,” tweeted Kyle Becker, a former writer and associate producer from Fox News.

“They gave people a false sense of security. This shows me they were as much a political statement as anything, an anti-Trump ribbon you wear on your face, if you will.”

In other words, Americans wanted a security blanket that they could also use to virtue signal their hatred for Donald Trump. The mask killed these two birds with one stone.

“Masks were never about health,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “They are a form a social conditioning mandated by power-mad sociopaths that get off telling billions what they can and can’t do. These people need therapy — from a prison cell.”

More related news stories about Chinese Virus propaganda can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.