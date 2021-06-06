VAERS was designed from the start to UNDERCOUNT vaccine injuries and deaths, yet it’s already sounding alarm bells over covid vaccine injuries and deaths

The mainstream media is attempting to downplay the serious adverse events being reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) in conjunction with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, claiming that the figures pale in comparison to the number of lives being “saved” from the injections. What they are missing, though, is the fact that VAERS only captures a very small percentage of the total number of injuries and deaths caused by the jabs.

Referred to as a “passive” surveillance system, VAERS was never intended to track every instance of someone dying or becoming permanently injured from a vaccine. Instead, it relies entirely on voluntary reporting, which some estimate to be as little as one percent of the true figures.

The website CovidVaccineReactions.com does a much better job of capturing injuries and deaths associated with Wuhan Flu shots, but even this resource is likely inadequate.

Because nobody really knows the full extent of the fallout from this depopulation scheme, it is easy for the corporate media to simply claim, See? The vaccines are safe and effective!, based on the official numbers in VAERS.

Even those are unacceptably high at more than 4,500 vaccine-induced deaths over the course of about five months. Remember when the Democrats said it was necessary to wear a mask forever because if doing so could save even one life, then it would all be worth it? What about thousands of lives that were lost due to the injections?

Vast majority of doctors never report vaccine injuries to VAERS

Tucker Carlson of Fox News is one of the few who has been drawing attention to covid vaccine-related injuries and deaths, warning that the numbers are higher than for any other vaccine that has ever been released. Where is everyone else who all last year whined about how not enough was being done to save lives?

Carlson and others are attempting to do just that by warning the public about the risks associated with Chinese Virus injections, as well as about the abysmal rate of adverse events reporting to VAERS. In response, they are being chastised by the “stay home, stay safe” crowd for spreading “misinformation.

At one point, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a million-dollar grant to researchers from Harvard Medical School to develop a computerized “active” alternative to VAERS. The system would aim for a better capture rate, as well as run randomized trials evaluating both systems.

The status of this system is currently unknown, but hopefully, it gets a jumpstart soon because Chinese Virus injections are harming and killing many, and most cases of injury and death never see the light of day.

Amazingly, a 2013 study found that nearly 30 percent of all health care professionals have never even heard of VAERS. This means that an even greater percentage of their patients have likely never heard of it, either.

Among those who do know about VAERS and come across a potential adverse effect, a whopping 83 percent fail to ever report it.

“Why on earth is the CDC still using a passive surveillance system proven completely worthless over a decade ago that anyone could see was bound to massively undercount potential side effects, as nothing has been done to ensure public awareness of such a reporting system in the first place?” asks Dr. Michael Thau, Ph.D., writing for Revolver.

“And, unfortunately, the only answer seems to be that, for whatever dark reason, that’s exactly what the CDC wants … And not just because they’ve made no effort to publicize VAERS and increase the dismal reporting rate among medical professionals nor replaced it with something better.”

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

