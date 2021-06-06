VAERS was designed from the start to UNDERCOUNT vaccine injuries and deaths, yet it’s already sounding alarm bells over covid vaccine injuries and deaths

The mainstream media is attempting to downplay the serious adverse events being reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) in conjunction with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines, claiming that the figures pale in comparison to the number of lives being “saved” from the injections. What they are missing, though, is the fact that VAERS only captures a very small percentage of the total number of injuries and deaths caused by the jabs.

Referred to as a “passive” surveillance system, VAERS was never intended to track every instance of someone dying or becoming permanently injured from a vaccine. Instead, it relies entirely on voluntary reporting, which some estimate to be as little as one percent of the true figures.

The website CovidVaccineReactions.com does a much better job of capturing injuries and deaths associated with Wuhan Flu shots, but even this resource is likely inadequate.

Because nobody really knows the full extent of the fallout from this depopulation scheme, it is easy for the corporate media to simply claim, See? The vaccines are safe and effective!, based on the official numbers in VAERS.

Even those are unacceptably high at more than 4,500 vaccine-induced deaths over the course of about five months. Remember when the Democrats said it was necessary to wear a mask forever because if doing so could save even one life, then it would all be worth it? What about thousands of lives that were lost due to the injections?

Vast majority of doctors never report vaccine injuries to VAERS

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Tucker Carlson of Fox News is one of the few who has been drawing attention to covid vaccine-related injuries and deaths, warning that the numbers are higher than for any other vaccine that has ever been released. Where is everyone else who all last year whined about how not enough was being done to save lives?

Carlson and others are attempting to do just that by warning the public about the risks associated with Chinese Virus injections, as well as about the abysmal rate of adverse events reporting to VAERS. In response, they are being chastised by the “stay home, stay safe” crowd for spreading “misinformation.

At one point, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a million-dollar grant to researchers from Harvard Medical School to develop a computerized “active” alternative to VAERS. The system would aim for a better capture rate, as well as run randomized trials evaluating both systems.

The status of this system is currently unknown, but hopefully, it gets a jumpstart soon because Chinese Virus injections are harming and killing many, and most cases of injury and death never see the light of day.

Amazingly, a 2013 study found that nearly 30 percent of all health care professionals have never even heard of VAERS. This means that an even greater percentage of their patients have likely never heard of it, either.

Among those who do know about VAERS and come across a potential adverse effect, a whopping 83 percent fail to ever report it.

“Why on earth is the CDC still using a passive surveillance system proven completely worthless over a decade ago that anyone could see was bound to massively undercount potential side effects, as nothing has been done to ensure public awareness of such a reporting system in the first place?” asks Dr. Michael Thau, Ph.D., writing for Revolver.

“And, unfortunately, the only answer seems to be that, for whatever dark reason, that’s exactly what the CDC wants … And not just because they’ve made no effort to publicize VAERS and increase the dismal reporting rate among medical professionals nor replaced it with something better.”

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Revolver.news

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.