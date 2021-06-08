Leaked email shows scientist who manipulated coronaviruses thanking Fauci for lying about covid

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request has exposed Anthony Fauci as a treasonous criminal who premeditatively lied about the origin of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

An email sent from Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance to Fauci back on April 18, 2020, roughly six weeks after the plandemic was launched, shows that Fauci agreed early on to lie about the lab leak theory right from the start.

Daszak, whose group has extensive ties to the illegal gain of function research that Fauci was funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), thanked the fake television “doctor” and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for his service in obscuring the true origin of the Chinese Virus from public view.

“As the PI of the ROI grant publicly targeted by Fox News reporters at the Presidential press briefing last night, I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Daszak wrote in the email to Fauci.

“From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus’ origins. Once this pandemic’s over I look forward to thanking you in person and letting you know how important your comments are to us all.”

Fauci responded with a simple, “Many thanks for your kind note.”

Daszak: Coronaviruses are “easily” manipulated in a lab to build bioweapons

Daszak, who also works for the World Health Organization (WHO), is on the record for admitting to manipulating coronaviruses through gain of function research. In the following video from December 2019, Daszak openly admits how “good” these viruses are for tinkering around with in a laboratory setting (watch around the 27:30 mark):

As you will notice, Daszak openly admits to tampering with coronaviruses in the lab. He says they are easy to manipulate, and that their “spike proteins drive a lot about what happens.”

“You can get the sequence you can build the protein, we work with Ralph Baric at UNC to do this, insert into the backbone of another virus and do some work in a lab,” he further admitted.

Even long before the plandemic was announced, Fauci was fully aware of the type of research Daszak was doing. It would have been no surprise to Fauci, based on the contents of other earlier emails, that the Chinese Virus was “potentially engineered” in a lab, and yet he refused to even entertain the idea on the national stage.

Nearly a year before the official “investigation” into the Wuhan Flu’s origins even began, Fauci and Daszak had colluded together to dismiss the idea when asked about it publicly. Amazingly, Daszak was also assigned to be one of the lead “investigators,” ensuring that the truth remained shrouded.

Within three short hours of visiting the WIV back in February 2021, Daszak predictably declared that there was “nothing to see here,” instead pointing everyone back to the bat soup conspiracy theory. Is this any surprise, seeing as how both Daszak and Fauci were complicit in shoveling hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Chinese lab to conduct illegal research on bat coronaviruses?

“So what is the penalty for having killed over 3.5 million people and crashed the world economy?” asked one commenter at Summit.news.

“To the International Court of Justice in The Hague, with all those involved, for crimes against humanity,” wrote another.

More of the latest news about Fauci, Daszak, and Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Summit.news

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts