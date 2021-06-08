EXPOSED: Fauci knew back in early 2020 that covid vaccines threaten to enhance disease

The Anthony Fauci email scandal is blowing up with new leaks showing that Fauci knew at least as far back as February 2020 that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” threaten to enhance the spread of disease.

Fauci was asked by University of Chicago research associate William J. Buikema on Feb. 28 of last year about why vaccines still in the early testing phase could not be used for emergency purposes to keep everyone “safe” against the Chinese Virus. Fauci’s response was to instruct National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) deputy director Cristina Cassetti to inform Buikema that the jabs are basically promoters of disease.

“Please respond,” Fauci wrote to Cassetti, along with, “Mention risk of enhancement.”

We warned you about this back in May when scientists from New York University (NYU) and Tulane University published a paper revealing that Wuhan Flu shots promote anti-dependent enhancement, or ADE, which increases a person’s risk of getting sick.

The whole point of Chinese Virus injections, supposedly, is to decrease disease risk, not increase it. And yet all of the science, including Fauci’s own words, indicate that getting jabbed will only make things worse, not better.

Fauci has so much blood on his hands

Big Pharma did everything it could to obscure the risk of ADE from its clinical trials, though we can clearly see that Fauci knew about it. The plan was to unleash these things at warp speed without letting the world know the truth, and that plan worked.

For much of the past year, we were called “conspiracy theorists” for drawing attention to the facts to which even Fauci quietly admitted were valid. At no point did Fauci ever set the record straight publicly, though, which resulted in tens of millions of people getting injected under false pretenses.

Every single person out there who suffered illness or injury as a result of getting a Wuhan Flu shot without full disclosure as to the risks involved now has a case against Fauci, should they choose to pursue one.

“The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent,” the aforementioned study explains.

Fauci is also responsible for unleashing the virus from the start, having funneled American taxpayer dollars to Wuhan to perform gain of function research on bat coronaviruses.

The more that gets revealed every single day, the more it becomes clear that Fauci is responsible for the virus, the plandemic, the “vaccines,” the global economic fallout, and the untold millions of injuries and deaths that resulted from all of it.

Fauci is a mass murderer, in other words, who must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity. “America’s doctor” lied to the world about everything, resulting in almost unfathomable consequences to society.

Earlier experimental vaccines for SARS, a cousin of the Chinese Virus, also had similar problems. Fauci developed those, too, so the guy has likely known for years that virus injections make people more susceptible to disease.

How many people died back then in addition to those who died ever since the beginning of last year, all thanks to Fauci’s lies and deception? Perhaps only God knows the answer to that, and he certainly will hold Fauci to account for every last life that was lost.

More related news stories about the Fauci Emails can be found at Conspiracy.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.