If fraudulent Fauci is found GUILTY of lying about financing, creating and purposely releasing Covid-19, he could face the death penalty for treason

The Chinese Communist Party would love to take down America and turn it communist, and their point man has just been caught lying, under oath, about assisting in getting the research funded and carried out in order to create and release COVID-19. It’s premeditated mass genocide. Planned. Funded by an American. Funded by the lead disease ‘specialist’ that most of mainstream America and the CDC take advice from daily. Fauci let it slip on the Politifact channel, with all his failed rhetoric, saying COVID-19 may have originated in a laboratory, and that it’s “unfortunate” that Sen. Rand Paul brought up the topic for Americans to hear about.

Sen. Rand Paul calls out Fauci for funding/assisting risky ‘gain of function’ research that made COVID contagious from animals to humans, and thus humans to humans

Fauci, when confronted with his evil doings, never denied them. He said, “To bring something up is really not helpful” and that it is “unfortunate that he brought that up.” Wait, what? Then Fauci goes on to admit the whole thing, saying, “It really does nothing but cloud the issue of what we are trying to do. So it was just unfortunate that he (meaning Sen. Rand Paul) said that.”

Well, yes, we must say, it clouds the issue of what you’re trying to do, Mr. Fraudulent Fauci, because WHAT you’re trying to do is spread a disease pandemic style, then inject everyone with ‘inoculations’ that create prions in the human body, causing blood clots, cancer, dementia, strokes, and — wait for it –… other variants of Covid that are more virulent and even more dangerous to the vaccinated. Oops. You were saying?

Fauci lied: We now know that the NIH funded gain-of-function virus research at the Wuhan Labs in China through US grants under Fauci’s leadership

While talking to a Lefty pundit on a far Left news show, Fauci tried to minimize his treasonous actions by admitting, “So in a very minor collaboration as part of a sub-contract as part of a grant, we had a collaboration with some Chinese scientists.” Oh really, so you only chatted with the serial killers and sent them a ‘little bit’ of money before they went on a rampage and killed thousands of people all over the world? Sounds perfectly innocent. Let’s talk more.

Fauci admitted it all, in his loopy round-a-bout way, that the virus may not have originated from Nature, and that the United States DID fund CCP research at Wuhan laboratories with NIH grants, and Fauci DID sign off on them. He had to admit it because the paper trails will prove it. Fauci LIED UNDER OATH during Senate testimony directly in response to these assertions of treason and mass murder, and recently.

Remembering the Smith Act trials of Communist Party leaders in New York City in the 1950s, and the execution of the Rosenbergs during the Cold War

Remember the Cold War with the Soviet Union? Leaders of the CPUSA (Communist Party of the United States, now known as the Democrat Party) violated the Smith Act, that prohibited advocating the violent overthrow of the US government. It went all the way up to the Supreme Court, and after nearly a year-long trial, eleven communist leaders were found guilty and served time in federal prison.

Then there were Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, spies that were executed during the Cold War. Their crime? They supposedly passed along information about the American atomic bomb to the Russians. At the time, there was less proof of the Rosenberg’s guilt than there is proof of Fauci committing treason right now. The couple was electrocuted to death on June 19th, 1953, at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York, for supposedly ‘overseeing a spy network’ that stole bomb secrets and handed them to communists.

Guess what? The pandemic is worse than a bomb. So are the dirty Covid-19 vaccines. So what will Fauci’s fate be? Will he be tried and found guilty of treason? Will he get the death penalty for it? Let’s take a vote on it from all Americans, but this time no mail-in ballots and no voting machines.

Now watch Fox News and Senator Tom Cotton upend Fauci’s false claims:

S.D. Wells

