VAX FAIL: Covid cases soar in Germany despite 67% “vaccine” compliance

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is really worried about the latest wave of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) to emerge in mostly-“vaccinated” Germany.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemThe United Nations arm expressed “grave concern,” to quote mainstream news reports, about how quickly the latest variants of the Chinese Virus are supposedly spreading across Europe, including in Germany which just saw its largest daily increase in “cases” since the start of the plandemic.

“We are, once again, at the epicentre,” announced WHO Europe director Hans Kluge at a press conference.

Even though nearly 67 percent of Germany is now “fully vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu, Kluge estimates that “another half a million” people will die from “covid” by February.

This is according to “one reliable projection,” he said, mostly leaving it at that.

Europe’s most populous country, Germany saw 34,000 new cases of Chinese Germs in one single day, which the Robert Koch Institute health agency claims is an all-time high.

Whether these so-called cases involve symptoms or just a “positive” test result is unclear.

The jabs are making people sick

Great Britain, meanwhile, recently approved Merck & Co.’s new anti-covid pill, which is just ivermectin rebranded in a new patented drug cocktail full of other questionable ingredients.

According to U.K. health minister Sajid Javid, molnupiravir, as Merck is calling it, is “a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed.”

These same vulnerable and immunosuppressed would have been just fine had they been allowed access to real ivermectin, which is safe, effective, and inexpensive, seeing as how it is off-patent. But politicians like Javid would not allow that.

Since Big Pharma could not make much money off of ivermectin, it had to be banned alongside hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Consequently, much of the Western world is experiencing skyrocketing disease cases.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn claims that his country now faces a “massive” pandemic due to the “unvaccinated,” though this is inaccurate as the sick ones who are flooding hospitals and intensive care units (ICU) tend to be “fully vaccinated.”

“Corona is once again raging with full force,” announced the German news outlet Bild. “The fourth wave is hitting us hard.”

Since the Chinese Virus first appeared back in late 2019, there have been 78 million “cases” of it reported across the WHO’s Europe region, which includes 53 countries and territories along with several countries in Central Asia.

This is more than that of South East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Western Pacific and Africa combined, the WHO admits. Part of the reason why this is the case is that Africa, for instance, widely adopted the use of ivermectin, as did parts of India.

Government health officials continue to play dumb about all this, though. Many of them are still blaming the unvaccinated and people who do not wear masks for the continued surge of illnesses throughout areas that mostly took the injections.

Based on this narrative, government officials like outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel are expressing support for more restrictions and punishments for people who refuse to take the jabs.

Merkel and others are calling for “vaccine passports” to be shown prior to entry into stores, for instance. There is also already a push for people to take third and even fourth “booster” shots in order to be granted the “privilege” of living.

“Mass hypnosis = mass psychosis = mass hysteria = mass deaths = mass depopulation,” is how one Natural News commenter summed up the news about Merck’s ivermectin rip-off “solution” to the alleged crisis.

“It’s nothing but an MSM false flag,” wrote another about Merck’s new poison. “It’s the controlled opposition playing into the obvious realization that Merck is thieving the ivermectin blueprint for $$$.”

The latest news stories about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

France24.com

DrEddyMD.com

