Widespread ivermectin use has caused a 97% drop in coronavirus cases in Delhi, India

Around 97 percent of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Delhi metropolitan area in India have been effectively dealt with thanks to the widespread use of ivermectin.

Earlier in the year, India dealt with a devastating post-vaccine wave of the coronavirus. This post-vaccine outbreak affected the country differently. In states that did not use ivermectin, cases soared. But the data shows that by the end of May, this second wave of COVID-19 was under control in parts of the country that treated patients with ivermectin. (Related: Indian state with 240 million people completely eradicated covid with ivermectin.)

In Delhi, health authorities began treating patients with ivermectin on April 20. At the time, the metropolitan area of 30 million people was dealing with nearly 30,000 new cases daily.

By the end of May, COVID-19 cases in the metro area were down to less than 1,000 new cases per day. This is a 97 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases in just five weeks.

The number of deaths per day also fell from nearly 300 in April to slightly above 100 by the end of May.

Similarly, momentous drops in COVID-19 cases could also be seen in at least four other Indian states that used ivermectin for its COVID-19 patients.

Of particular note is the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where health authorities went from dealing with nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in late April to just 2,000 new cases per day by the end of May. This is a 95 percent reduction in new cases.

Meanwhile, in states that did not use ivermectin, the number of new COVID-19 cases they were dealing with kept on growing.

The southern state of Tamil Nadu dealt with nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by late April. By the end of May, that number had ballooned to over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases daily.

Daily deaths due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu also rose from 48 on April 20 to 474 on May 27.

Ivermectin is still being attacked all over the world

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration still has not approved ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19.

Instead of adopting the use of this cheap and effective drug, advocates of the experimental and deadly vaccines have ridiculed ivermectin as a “horse deworming” medication. Those who ridicule ivermectin like this fail to understand that there are two kinds of ivermectin, one for use for animals such as horses and another for humans.

Two of the three winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2015 won the award for their discovery of ivermectin and its use in treating malaria. This is the version of ivermectin that humans can take and is being used to treat COVID-19.

Even in India, where the use of ivermectin has saved potentially millions of lives, the medicine is still being attacked by health authorities. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the government’s main biomedical research body, has discontinued the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for the management of adult COVID-19 cases.

Instead of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the ICMR is instead recommending that COVID-19 patients be given remdesivir and tocilizumab, the former of which is known to be more harmful than useful against COVID-19.

Dr. Justin R. Hope, writing for The Desert Review, argues that if the world had listened to the experts who were advocating for the use of ivermectin, thousands of lives could have been saved both in India and in the United States.

“Delhi did it right. The United States and Tamil Nadu did it wrong,” he wrote. “It cost half a million precious lives and horrific pain and suffering for the world. The pandemic was prolonged for no good reason.”

“Now, we are in a different position,” he continues. “We as a people have absolute evidence of ivermectin’s efficacy. In Delhi, we heard not one single story of ivermectin being toxic or causing any difficulty. On the contrary, it is safe, and it saved tens of thousands from COVID.”

