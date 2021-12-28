People can go to the pub, but not to work? Wales dishes out senseless COVID rules

People can now be fined for showing up at work based on the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) rules recently introduced in Wales. But the Welsh people, it appears, are still free to go to the pubs.

“No person may leave the place where they are living, or remain away from that place, for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services,” stated the new guidance issued by the government. It did not say anything of the same for those going out for social activities.

This announcement is in connection with the new work-from-home rules, which the government introduced to curb the spread of the new omicron variant. Individuals who refuse to follow the new rules face fines of £60 ($80.5) for each infraction – including those who cross the border to England to work, who will be fined upon their return.

Meanwhile, businesses and companies could be fined up to £10,000 ($13,409) if they violate the rules.

While work-from-home setups could be reasonable for some, the new rules became laughable to the eyes of many as people are still allowed to get drunk in pubs. (Related: Study shows that people working from home due to the crisis are leading less healthy lives.)

Conservative MP for Clwyd West, David Jones, mocked the new rule in a tweet: “From Monday, Welsh residents will be liable to a fine of £60 if they go to work in their office. They may, however, legally spend all day in the pub.”

Jones also questioned how the police could even determine whether or not a person could work from home, since arguments for the necessity of on-site work are abundant. Jones said that the Welsh government’s approach is unusual. “You can’t go to work but can sit in Wetherspoon’s all day. You can’t watch a football match from an open-air stand but can watch it on TV in a crowded bar. Are there some peculiarly antiviral properties that prevail in pubs?” he asked.

In Scotland, nightclub visitors have been told that they are required to keep a social distance of one meter away from one another. This follows the rules in Ireland, where authorities confirmed people did not have to wear face masks on the dance floor but would have to wear them if they left the dance floor to go to the bar or the bathroom.

Wales now has the most stringent COVID restrictions

The COVID restrictions in Wales have now become the most stringent in the United Kingdom. While there are different approaches, U.K. ministers said they understand the need to act and act urgently due to the presence of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there will be no new rules in England before Christmas, but that he can’t rule out implementing measures after.

Following the announcement, the Wales Millennium Center and other theaters announced that they will be closing their doors from December 26. Cardiff and Swansea’s Winter Wonderlands would also close beginning 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Some reports said that licensed premises may only offer table service, and no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas or restaurants in Wales beginning December 26. Outdoor events will be limited to 50 people, while only 30 can be accommodated for indoor events. No restrictions have been set for smaller meetings in private homes.

The Welsh government said that a total of £120 million ($160.92 million) will be made available for nightclubs, retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses, but First Minister Mark Drakeford also repeated calls for furlough arrangements to be put in place for the sectors that are most directly affected by restrictions.

“In order to go further, were that to become necessary, the Welsh government simply does not have the financial firepower or even the practical ways of getting help to people who might not be able to be in work. For that, we need the help of the U.K. government,” he said.

As for the fines faced by individuals and establishments, Drakeford said that they are designed to protect workers, not punish them.

