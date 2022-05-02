Goya Foods CEO says “we are on the precipice of a global food crisis”

Soon, there will not be enough food available for everyone who is used to grabbing whatever they need from the grocery store whenever they need it.

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue is warning that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns, supply chain strains and now the conflict in Ukraine are all creating a perfect storm that will likely result in a collapse of the global food chain.

“We are on the precipice of a global food crisis,” Unanue is quoted as saying during a recent appearance with Fox Business‘s Maria Bartiromo.

“Americans will have to tighten their belts and consume less,” he added. (Related: Remember when Unanue was targeted by Twitter for praising Donald Trump?)

Already in the Middle East, some countries have reached “breaking points” as they are no longer getting food imports from Russia and Ukraine, which are the “breadbasket” countries of Europe.

The globalist Rockefeller Foundation also launched a countdown in which it says a “massive, immediate food crisis” will strike the world in about six months, or roughly in September or October of this year.

Unanue says America is “rich;” can “afford higher-priced food”

When asked by Bartiromo if he believes that things will get worse, including even higher food prices, Unanue responded in the affirmative, explaining that some farmers are now having to pay double for fertilizer.

“They’re planting less and yields will be less,” Unanue added.

In Ukraine, about 30 percent of global wheat production is currently unplanted, and will likely not get planted this season.

“The global food supply chain is a very tight balance,” Unanue further explained. “If we interrupt the food production, we will have a food crisis that will send prices through the roof.”

“As a rich country, we can afford higher-priced food, but other countries won’t be able to bear it,” Unanue contends.

Perhaps this is true for Unanue and other corporate CEOs, but there are plenty of working-class people throughout the United States who might not be able to afford double-digit inflation and $6-a-gallon gas.

Even so, countries like Sri Lanka and Peru where protests have already erupted do have it worse, at least currently. These nations rely so heavily on imports from places like Ukraine and Russia that the current disruptions are decimating their food supplies.

The storm clouds are here, and it has already started pouring in some parts of the world. America is about to be next, and many who refuse to acknowledge the situation will be blindsided by what is soon to come.

“Live by the fake election, starve by the fake election,” wrote a commenter at Zero Hedgeabout how he believes this crisis could have been avoided had Joe Biden not been allowed to steal the 2020 presidential election.

“The whole world is based on fraud and corruption and has been my entire 50-plus years,” wrote another.

“Burning food processing plants; bird flu; railroads stop carrying fertilizer; Russia to stop selling fertilizer; lockdowns; freezing weather; floods; fires, hamburger recall; ports clogged like a teenager’s pores; what else am I missing?” asked another, pointing out all of the dominoes that are currently falling.

“The Fed hiking rates to make it harder for suppliers to supply, further driving up prices?” responded someone else in answer to the question.

Many others pointed out how painfully obvious it is that this is all being engineered, and is not at all by chance. Everything that is currently happening is not an accident: It is all part of the “Great Reset” which is currently underway.

And you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

