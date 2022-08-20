Babies of lab rats vaccinated for covid suffer rib malformations

Test rats subjected to Moderna’s experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) shot bore children with serious rib malformations, the new documents show. This was never made public but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew about it before emergency authorizing the jabs.

Former pharmaceutical executive Alexandra Latypova analyzed and reviewed the documents, which contain test results showing a high prevalence of skeletal malformations in the offspring of rats who were given mRNA-1273 (Spikevax mRNA) shots from Moderna.

“mRNA-1273-related variations in skeletal examination included statistically significant increases in the number of F1 rats with 1 or more wavy ribs and 1 or more rib nodules,” the documents state – F1 referring to rat offspring.

“Wavy ribs appeared in 6 fetuses and 4 litters with a fetal prevalence of 4.03% and a litter prevalence of 18.2%,” they add – litter referring to a group-birth of rats. “Rib nodules appeared in 5 of those 6 fetuses.”

For five days following the last dose – gestation day 13 – maternal toxicity was observed in the rats, the documents continue. This is the most sensitive period of time for rib development in rats, which occurs during gestation days 14 and 17.

Moderna only conducted one reproductive toxicity test for its covid injections, and this was it

Wavy ribs are ribs that improperly form, just to be clear. Moderna’s trials saw six out of around 149 rat babies suffer from this, as well as five that developed rib nodules.

Only female rats were given the Moderna shot, we also now know. For some reason, Moderna avoided testing its injections on male rats, possibly because the shots are known to devastate sperm counts.

Female rats received a human dose of 100 micrograms (mcg) of Spikevax mRNA both 28 and 14 days prior to mating and gestation days one through 13.

“1/2 rats euthanized before delivery to examine fetuses, the rest followed to 21 days after delivery,” Latypova says. “No numbers are provided for the study size.”

It turns out that this is the only reproductive toxicity test that Moderna ever conducted on its mRNA shot – and the outcome was a horror show. How the FDA used this study as evidence to prove the “safety” and “effectiveness” of the Moderna shot remains unknown.

“Neither Moderna nor Pfizer provided any dose calculations or justification information for dose selection in animal studies,” Latypova further added in a statement about how Pfizer is just as guilty of foul play in its animal trials.

“Doses of drugs, or especially biologics do not necessarily have linear relationships with toxicity or efficacy. It is likely a much more complex relationship and unfortunately not known at all.”

The FDA requires reproductive toxicity testing for all new medicines that could be taken by women with childbearing potential. Latypova knows this because she has worked at more than 60 pharmaceutical companies and mainly focused on reviewing the associated trials that were submitted to the FDA for approval.

Amazingly, the FDA looked at the outcome of this Moderna trial and declared via a January 30 statement that there are no adverse effects on postnatal developments.

“No vaccine-related fetal malformations or variations and no adverse effect on postnatal development were observed in the study,” reads an FDA statement on the Moderna Spikevax label.

It turns out that the Pfizer vaccine produces the same rib malformation effect in rats, which makes sense since it is a similar mRNA formula.

The latest news coverage about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

