ANOTHER Canadian doctor, 26, dies from covid injections – that makes SEVEN in just two weeks

Dr. Ryan Buyting, a neurosurgery resident at Alberta Health Services (AHS) in Canada, has passed away after being forced to get "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The 26-year-old is said to have died on July 26, according to his family, which describes him as someone who was “passionate, kind, intelligent, and thoughtful.”

“His work ethic was exceptional and he excelled at everything he set out to do,” Dr. Buyting’s obituary reads. (Related: Millions are said to have died from Chinese Virus injections.)

“He lived by strong values. He identified with Stoic philosophy and strived to emulate ‘The Four Agreements’: Be impeccable with your word, never take anything personally, never make assumptions and always do your best.”

On her social media page, Buyting’s sister Lauryn offered a few loving words of her own about her brother’s impact on her life.

“Some people don’t believe in heroes,” Lauryn said. “But they haven’t met my brother.”

“Thank you for inspiring me to believe in myself a little more every day and for giving me so many reasons to smile. Anyone who knows me, knows how much my brother meant to me and how much this loss will affect my life and my family.”

Those responsible for covid jabs need to face justice

Though the Buyting family did not publicly indicate Buyting’s cause of death, it is speculated that the clot shot is the likely culprit.

Dr. William Makis, M.D., a cancer researcher at the University of Alberta and a nuclear medicine physician employed at the Cross Cancer Institute (CCI) of AHS, says that all Canadian medical schools, including the one Ryan attended, mandated that all students and residents be fully vaccinated in order to get an education.

“I’ve just been informed that Dr. Ryan Buyting, age 26, who was a promising medical student from Dalhousie and had just started Neurosurgery residency at Alberta Health Services in Edmonton, Alberta, has ‘died suddenly,’” wrote Makis, who has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed medical papers over the years.

“Canadian medical schools require ALL medical students and residents to be fully vaccinated (triple vaccinated) to be able to continue their education. I’ve stated before that those responsible (including Deans of Faculty of Medicine) should face criminal charges and long prison sentences.”

Just days before Buyting perished, ASH published a news release stating that covid injections would no longer be required as a condition of employment.

“Alberta Health Services (AHS) is rescinding its Immunization of Workers for COVID-19 Policy, effective July 18, meaning AHS healthcare workers will no longer be required to be immunized for COVID-19 as a condition of employment,” the agency announced.

Buyting’s sudden and unexpected death is just one of seven that have been reported throughout the region. Five occurred in the greater Toronto area – and three of these occurred at the same Toronto-area hospital – one was from Saskatchewan, and Buyting was in Alberta.

Here are all seven cases along with cause of death:

• Dr. Paul Hannam, July 16 – cardiac arrest while running
• Dr. Lorne Segall, July 17 – lung cancer
• Dr. Stephen McKenzie, July 18 – serious illness
• Dr. Jakub Sawicki, July 19 – rare gastric cancer
• Dr. Shariar Jalali Mazlouman, July 23 – cardiac arrest while swimming
• Ryan Mackenzie Buyting, July 26 – unknown
• Dr. Candace Nayman, July 28 – cardiac arrest while swimming

Makis says that, in total, he has tracked a total of 13 Canadian doctors who have mysteriously died not long after getting injected for Chinese Germs.

“All of them were at least triple vaccinated due to illegal vaccine mandates,” he writes.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

