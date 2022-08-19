VACCINE HOLOCAUST: More than 40 times the number of Americans who died in WWII are now dead from covid “vaccines”

Kirsch says a reasonable way to estimate covid jab deaths is to divide the number of doses by 1,000. Based on the 600 million doses delivered just in the United States, this amounts to 600,000 deaths, which he says “is right in the ballpark.”

An even more conservative calculation is to divide the number of doses by 2,500. This is the method Mathew Crawford used to conclude that 411 people die per one million doses of shot administered. (Related: Remember when the medical establishment was doing everything possible to avoid autopsying the bodies of people who took covid “vaccines” from the likes of Pfizer?)

As a type of independent peer review, Kirsch offered up a $1 million reward to anyone who is able to debunk Crawford’s figure. So far, nobody has even attempted to refute it.

Using Crawford’s conservative estimate, the global total of covid jab deaths is around five million, or only 16 times the number of Americans killed in WWII.

“We are approaching the 6M Jews killed in the Holocaust over a period of 12 years,” Kirsch writes. “But we are killing people worldwide at a rate at least 6X faster than the Germans did.”

“We are killing nearly close to 10,000 people every single day (the latest rate was roughly 8.46 million doses a day).”

Fauci Flu shots are a kiss of death

Since 385,000 babies are born every day, this killing spree can theoretically go on forever, Kirsch notes – even if the birth rate ends up dropping by 90 percent due to the long-term sterilizing effects of the shots.

No matter how you look at it, a lot of people are dying from these things. And governments have yet to acknowledge that fact, or the fact that covid jab deaths are far higher than actual covid deaths – assuming covid is even real as the virus they claim it is.

“We are killing an awful lot of people, but world leaders are looking the other way and saying nothing while all of us watch the high number of death reports in the media of people who died ‘unexpectedly’ and hear no explanation from the medical community or the CDC,” Kirsch says.

“We are supposed to trust that they have things well in hand, even though they won’t appear on camera in front of anyone who doesn’t have scripted, pre-approved questions. The vaccine is never mentioned in any of these unexplained death reports.”

Oddly enough – or perhaps not to readers in the know – almost nobody who refused the shots is getting sick with “covid” anymore. The only people falling ill or dying are those who got “fully vaccinated,” “boosters” included.

“The CDC will not require medical examiners to do the proper tests to make the association,” Kirsch says. “They could easily do that. But they won’t. That tells you everything you need to know about the corruption.”

“So it will be an unexplained rise in unexplained deaths due to unknown causes because nobody in the mainstream media is ever going to admit they were wrong and ask a few unscripted questions.”

Kirsch also believes that Donald Trump is too afraid to speak out against the jabs, which somehow explains why he repeatedly promoted them while calling himself “father of the vaccine.”

