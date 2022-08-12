The death business is BOOMING thanks to covid vaccines

North America's leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services says business is booming ever since Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" were introduced under Operation Warp Speed.

Between 2020 and 2021 when Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump paved the way for a quick and highly profitable launch of the injections, Service Corporation International (SCI), which handles some 450,000 corpses per year, saw a massive increase in earnings.

“Funerals are a solid but slow-growth business, and the trend toward cremations hasn’t helped,” writes Alex Berenson on his Substack. “But between 2019 and 2021, SCI’s earnings per share more than doubled, from $1.90 to $4.57.”

At first, SCI blamed a covid “pull-forward” event for the death surge it started seeing. What this means, in essence, is that because people who were already close to death anyway died in large numbers supposedly due to covid, the death count in future years would be less, balancing things out.

When this did not happen as expected, outsiders like Berenson came to the conclusion that the increased death tolls are not because of covid, but rather because of the shots that were introduced as the “cure.”

“Lucky for Service Corporation and its investors, pull-forward isn’t turning out to be a problem,” Berenson writes. “Americans are still dying at rates well above normal, even as Covid becomes a minimal part of business this year.” (Related: If you or someone you know already took covid vaccines, you might be able to find relief using these remedies.)

SCI saw $1 billion in sales this past spring

For those profiting from the plandemic, all of these deaths are resulting in ma

ssive returns on investment. SCI’s spring earnings saw nearly $1 billion in sales and $135 million in profits.

In a statement to investors and Wall Street analysts, company CEO Tom Ryan beat around the bush in blaming “covid” for the surge in corpses that have come through the company.

“I think that covid cases on a national basis … it’s just not material to our numbers,” he said. “So, like, we tried to point out at investor day, I think we’re experiencing – we’re servicing elevated numbers of consumers.”

The phrase “elevated numbers of consumers” is a very bizarre way of saying more dead bodies needing funerals, burials and cremations are flooding SCI with lots and lots of cash.

“And you’d say, okay, what is that, Tom? Well, we’ve mentioned a little bit, we think there’s still excess deaths,” Ryan went on to say. “We think we can correlate it with lack of healthcare, people probably drinking too much, smoking too much, driving too fast, depression and access to mental health.”

Amazingly, Ryan avoided even hinting at the jabs as a possible contributor and factor in SCI’s amazing new stream of profits. Barely anyone in America smokes these days, by the way, and drinking has been a problem for much longer than the plandemic.

While it is true that some people were forced to delay treatments during the plandemic because health facilities were locked down, the number of folks who died as a result is minimal and does not fully capture the massive increase in bodies that SCI is seeing.

“I think we will see a huge uptick in opportunistic diseases because of VAIDS,” wrote one of Berenson’s readers about vaccine-induced AIDS, which is really starting to pick up. “I believe ‘monkeypox’ is just the tip.”

“They wanted to reduce the world population, and what better way than to create a situation where deaths could be attributed to things other than covid and the jab. They thought they were hiding their tracks, thus diminishing the possibility of being charged with crimes against humanity. We see them!”

Chinese Virus injections kill. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AlexBerenson.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

