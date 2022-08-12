COVID vaccine causes hundreds of deaths in South Africa, but the government has only recognized a single death

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) finally confirmed the region’s first death from the COVID vaccine. The agency has investigated hundreds of medical reports of vaccine-induced deaths, but they refuse to acknowledge that the vaccine had any involvement in the deaths. Right now, the agency concedes that only one of the deaths is causally linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of covid-19 vaccine death reports written off as “coincidental”

Between May 2021 and July 2022, the SAHPRA received 217 death reports following the administration of a COVID vaccine. A total of 150 death reports were written off as “coincidental” and thirty deaths were not investigated at all because the medical report allegedly did not provide enough information to make an official determination of death. Thirty-three of the deaths are still under investigation, and two of the deaths were the result of “breakthrough” COVID cases. The very disease that the vaccine was supposed to prevent is labeled as the cause of death, obfuscating the truth that the vaccine failed and caused death.

One of the very few medical issues that government regulatory agencies recognize as being caused by vaccines is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Even though GBS occurs after vaccination, it is extremely difficult to prove that the vaccine caused the GBS. This is why public health officials routinely repeat the mantra that GBS is a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine.

GBS is a neurological disorder where the immune system attacks its own nerves. GBS causes numbness, weakness, pain in the limbs, and sometimes even paralysis of breathing. When determining whether GBS is the cause of death in a recently vaccinated person, investigators must first rule out that any other infection caused the GBS.

“At the time of illness, no other cause for the Guillain-Barre syndrome could be identified,” said Hannelie Meyer, a professor of the national immunization safety committee. In a statement with the Daily Maverick, Meyer made it a point to remind the public that GBS is a “very rare event.”

The South African patient who died after the J&J vaccine presented with GBS symptoms shortly after being vaccinated. The patient was hospitalized, referred to mechanical ventilation, and suffered further infections during their prolonged stay in the hospital. The person did not survive.

Even though unvaccinated people have been pressured to give up their private medical information throughout the covid-19 scandal; the personal details, age, and medical records of the deceased vaccinated patient are not being made public due to “confidentiality reasons.” The control group in the COVID vaccine experiment are discriminated and segregated from society, while the vaccinated are killed off, one by one, in silence. The cattle cars continue to carry away the bodies, while the facilitators at these death camps continue to do as they are told. They are afraid to speak up and they do nothing but lie about the volume of deaths coming from these death shots.

The FDA’s illusion of vaccine safety and utter refusal to provide informed consent

In the US, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was eventually required to put a new warning label on their fact sheet, informing the public about an “observed increased risk” of GBS following the jab. At the time, VAERS had exploded with thousands of cases of GBS, anaphylaxis, and other life-threatening adverse events. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did the coward’s minimum, requiring J&J to add a little warning label about GBS to their fact sheets, feigning that the agency cares about vaccine safety.

The agency completely dismissed a flood of life-threatening adverse events from all the emergency use authorization vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines boasted an even higher rate of life-threatening adverse events and deaths than J&J, yet these FDA favorites don’t even have to put the warning labels on. Worse yet, warning labels are not being made for any of the other medical issues being reported to VAERS. Pharmacists refuse to provide adequate informed consent about these life-threatening risks because they are instructed that doing so will lead to “vaccine hesitancy” and scare parents from putting the product in their kids.

The conceding of one GBS vaccine-induced death in South Africa is similar to the FDA putting a little warning label about GBS on just the J&J vaccine. It’s a facade of vaccine safety, a cowardly move to obfuscate the truth of vaccine genocide and the flood of children who are now suffering with myocarditis following covid-19 vaccination.

