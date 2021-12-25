South African studies reveal high levels of natural immunity is the best defense against omicron

Two new studies from South Africa found that the country has a lower hospitalization rate for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections caused by the post-vaccine omicron variant. High levels of natural immunity among South Africans stemming from prior COVID-19 infections is likely a contributing factor to this.
Since the appearance of the post-vaccine omicron variant, mainstream media outlets have tried to speculate regarding the variant’s virulence and deadliness. They repeatedly ignored South African health authorities, including Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who said that hospitalizations caused by omicron are “relatively low” and that the world has nothing to worry about.
According to data from South African health authorities, COVID-19 cases in South Africa have skyrocketed in recent weeks, in line with the emergence of the post-vaccine omicron variant. But what has puzzled scientists studying the data is that the country’s hospitalization rate has risen at a significantly slower pace compared to previous waves. (Related: Omicron could actually be the SOLUTION to the entire covid plandemic.)
The data strongly suggests that people diagnosed with omicron in South Africa were around 80 percent less likely to be admitted to the hospital than those diagnosed with any other COVID-19 variant.
Once admitted to the hospital, patients infected with omicron have a lower chance of developing severe disease. They are also hospitalized for fewer days on average than other COVID-19 patients.
In the first 31 days of the current post-vaccine outbreak, the country recorded 164,911 new COVID-19 cases. But just 3,432 patients were admitted to hospitals for additional care. One-hundred and ninety-four died.
In comparison, during the first 31 days of the previous wave, 38,577 COVID-19 cases were recorded and 10,088 were admitted to hospitals. The death rate of that wave was also more than three times higher than the death rate of the current wave, with 668 deaths in the first 31 days.
High vaccination rates unlikely to protect countries against omicron
“We believe that the evolution of cell-mediated immunity from prior natural infection … is resulting in the uncoupling of the high case rates seen with the omicron variant and the rates of severe disease,” wrote South African researchers in one of the new studies conducted on the outbreak in the country.
They added that the immunity “is primarily due to natural infection.”
While the authors included several caveats in their assessment regarding South Africa’s outbreak, they wrote that it is “difficult to disentangle the relative contribution of high levels of previous population immunity versus intrinsic lower virulence to the observed lower disease severity.”
“Compellingly, together our data really suggest a positive story of a reduced severity of omicron compared to other variants,” said Cheryl Cohen, an epidemiology professor for the University of the Witwatersrand and a member of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa and an author for one of the studies.
Cohen believes the data is generalizable to other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa which have similar levels of previous infection and vaccination.
“I think what is unclear is how the picture will be similar in countries where there are high levels of vaccination but very low levels of previous infection,” she said. “The baseline epidemiology is different. But I think, compellingly, our data really suggests a positive story of a reduced severity of omicron compared to other variants.”
Listen to this Situation Update episode of the Health Ranger Report, a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he speculates about how the post-vaccine omicron variant could be the cure to COVID-19.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b2f3406-092b-4bcd-8d6e-69a908271b32
Listen to more episodes of the Health Ranger Report podcast on Brighteon.com.
For the latest news on the omicron variant, visit Pandemic.news.
Arsenio Toledo
Sources include:
TheEpochTimes.com
NationalPost.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd