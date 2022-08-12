Research group says covid is “biological warfare” by the CCP

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe Center for Security Policy (CSP) has published a new report claiming that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is a “murderous weapon” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to take down its enemies.

Entitled “The CCP is at War with America,” the report declares that there is no evidence the Fauci Flu is a natural virus – or that it is even a virus at all since it has never been isolated.

The Chinese Virus was created either in a lab or by governments and the media, and it continues to be used as a weapon against the economy and our constitutional rights.

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Pete Hoekstra and former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Lieutenant General William “Jerry” Boykin both contributed to the book, which the CSP describes as an “exercise in competitive analysis that strongly challenges the Director of National Intelligence’s September 2021 conclusion.”

That DNI report concluded that the world may never know where the Wuhan Flu actually came from, while CSP says it is clear that the Chinese communist regime is to blame.

“The preponderance of evidence indicates that SARS-CoV-2 was lab-manufactured,” the report reads. “In any event, Beijing acted with murderous intent in spreading the disease beyond China’s borders.”

Communist China intentionally spread covid to rest of world, report claims

When the Fauci Flu first appeared in Wuhan in the latter half of 2019, the CCP could have done more to keep it contained there – or at least contained within China. Instead, the communist regime intentionally let it loose to contaminate the world, the report claims.

The CCP had been running various “biological warfare” programs – and still is – that the report claims are linked to the release of the Chinese Flu. This suggests that the plan all along was to disrupt the global economy with a bioweapon such as covid.

Once the communist regime knew about the release of covid, it could have restricted travel to keep it from spreading, the report further adds. Rather than do this, the CCP kept the borders open while siphoning up the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Xi’s regime clearly saw the imperative need to ensure that it would not suffer economic privation alone, to the advantage of its enemies, especially the United States,” the report reads.

“Actively spreading the virus was, thus, a means of waging economic warfare, and the Chinese Communists applied themselves to doing so with a vengeance.”

Lockdowns, business closures and mask mandates are a CCP creation, report alleges

Recognizing that lockdowns and other restrictive measures posed a threat to its own economy, communist China actively pushed these restrictions on other countries, the report goes on to suggest.

Rather than weather the storm by itself, the CCP made sure to rope in the rest of the world, much of which complied by enforcing business closures, social distancing measures, mask mandates and other lockdown-related tyranny.

“A principal beneficiary of such economic trauma would be the Chinese Communist Party,” the report explains.

Since at least the early 1990s, China has supposedly been feverishly building bioweapons in the hopes that it can one day depopulate and take over the United States. Perhaps this was the intent with covid?

Up until recently, these plans were mostly a secret. Now, however, we are learning that the CCP has wanted to expand its borders using biological weapons.

“Right now, it is not the time to openly break with [America],” said Chinese general Chi Haotian about his country’s eventual plans for America. “Our reform and opening to the outside world still rely on their capital and technology.”

If all goes as planned, biological weapons will become the vehicle through which the CCP achieves global domination, the report claims. A careful evaluation of the propaganda that China has released publicly over the years strongly suggests that bioweapons are a major component in Chinese global dominance.

“If Chinese scientists succeed in designing pathogens targeting only foreigners, the next germ, virus, or microbe from China could end non-Chinese societies,” the report further reads.

“Xi will be the first supremo to possess a weapon making worldwide Chinese rule possible.”

Every person outside of China who died from “covid” should be considered a “murder victim,” the report adds. And the CCP must be held accountable, it says, otherwise the regime will only continue to unleash bioweapons until its goals are accomplished.

“We must never again allow our constitutional freedoms to be denied on the pretext of a public health emergency, especially at the insistence of foreign powers, let alone our mortal enemy,” the report concludes.

A commenter at The Epoch Times chimed in that had China stopped international travel at the beginning of the plandemic, there never would have been the global consequences we all witnessed and suffered through.

The latest news coverage about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.