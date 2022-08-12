Israeli doctor who linked monkeypox outbreak to covid jabs CENSORED by Twitter

Energy at the Cellular LevelA triple-jabbed doctor and professor from Israel is speaking out against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” – which he helped develop, by the way.

Prof. Shmuel Shapira, MD, MPH, who led the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) from 2013 to 2021, worked alongside Pfizer to unleash experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) technology on the world. But, ever since he personally suffered adverse events from the shots, Shapira has become something of a crusader against them.

Shapira has an extensive resume working for the Israeli government. He is a Full Colonel (Res.) in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and is also the head of IDF’s Head of Trauma Branch. He has published more than 110 peer-reviewed studies and was previously considered to be Israel’s top-dog military scientist involved with chemical and biological weapons.

For Shapira to go on Twitter and warn about how the jabs cause myocarditis and stroke certainly caught the social media platform’s attention. He is, after all, one of the world’s highest ranking medical scientists.

Then, for Shapira to go on Twitter and link covid injections to the alleged outbreak of monkeypox was the final straw, apparently. (Related: Trump played a critical role as one of the ringleaders in unleashing Fauci Flu shots at warp speed).

“Monkey pox cases were rare for years,” Shapira wrote in a now-deleted tweet that Twitter forced him to censor.

“During the last years a single case was documented in Israel. It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkey pox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: *Is not a coincidence.”

Even the top dogs are now speaking out

Ever since Shapira first joined Twitter back in January, he has been on a tweeting spree concerning the jabs. His first post criticized Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who was given the Israeli Genesis Award for his “accomplishments.”

“Instead of giving it to an Israeli scientist, and all this for a mediocre, short-acting vaccine that yielded Pfizer a profit of billions, a wretched and exiled one,” Shapira chided.

“Bourla will be appointed the King of Israel now. Let me remind you that vaccinated Israel is the fourth-leading in the number of corona patients in the world. There is a championship!” he added sarcastically.

In a post a couple weeks later, Shapira appears to have referenced himself by suggesting that he has gotten sick twice, “[n]ot to mention significant side effects,” despite being triple-injected for the Chinese Flu.

“The CEO of the company, millions of whose vaccines were used in Israel for vaccination, stated in an interview with NBC that Israel serves as the world’s laboratory,” Shapira later wrote in an April 9 tweet.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first case in history where experimental guinea pigs paid an exorbitant rate for their participation.”

Once again in May, Shapira mentioned his three injections and how they left him “physically injured in a very significant way as many others were injured.”

“And in addition, my trust in the nature of the decisions and in the processes of making them has been severely eroded,” he added. “No one asked and checked. I will fight with all my might so that truthful answers regarding all decisions and not just regarding the vaccine are given.”

Other criticisms from Shapira’s now-censored Twitter account include one about how Israel is now on jab five, despite the latest “variants” being so distinctly different from original that there is no chance they will provide even a modicum of protection.

“I will continue and ask why give an outdated fifth vaccine that does not prevent disease and apparently causes many significant common side effects,” Shapira wrote.

The latest news about the “clot shots” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

