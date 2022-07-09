Israeli government hid childhood vaccine injuries during covid jab approval process

In approving Pfizer's Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccine" for children, the government of Israel hid data, we now know, showing that the shots are much deadlier for kids than they are for adults.

Raw data compiled by Prof. Matti Berkowitz, director of the Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology Unit at Assaf Harofeh Hospital (Shamir) reveals that children aged 5-11 experience twice as many adverse events, on average, compared to children in the 12-17 age group.

The injury rate for young children is even higher when compared to teenagers, says Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz, a health and risk communication researcher at the University of Haifa and at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya). Based on the data, children 5-11 are up to six times more likely than teens to suffer jab injuries.

“… the 2-dose immunization rate for 5-11 year olds is less than 18%, while older children have rates of 55-72% (3-4 times higher),” explains Eliyahu Tulshinski, writing for America’s Frontline News. (Related: Israel’s “booster” shot program is now endless.)

“All things being equal, the young children would thus be expected to have 1/3-1/4 of the number of adverse events experienced by the older children, not twice as many. This means that the adverse event rate for young children is actually 6-8 times that of the older children, i.e., at 600-800% of the baseline injury rate!”

“While there are slightly more children in the 5-11 year old group than in the 12-17 age group, it does not come close to accounting for the mind blowing rate increase in the younger group.”

Pfizer lied in corporate pamphlets about jab dangers

In early June, Berkowitz presented the findings to the Israeli Ministry of Health’s Department of Epidemiology, along with graphs depicting the data. Each injury was broken down by type, revealing several alarming truths that Pfizer conveniently left out of its leaflet on the injections.

Berkowitz and her team identified and characterized a slew of neurological symptoms that were not previously known, including hypoesthesia (partial or complete decrease in skin sensitivity); paraesthesia (abnormal skin sensation such as numbness, tingling, stinging or burning), tinnitus, dizziness and more.

Also observed but not mentioned in the Pfizer materials were menstrual changes lasting a long time. Pfizer representatives claim that they have “no knowledge of long-term adverse events,” but Dr. Shir-Raz and colleagues found many of them.

In fact, 90 percent of jabbed women who developed such symptoms reported that they lasted in perpetuity – meaning they were not just a temporary reaction to the shots.

The data and graphs showing all this were eventually leaked, making their way into the hands of the Professional Ethics Front (PEF), an independent Israeli group of physicians, lawyers, scientists and researchers who “aim to address the ethical issues related to the COVID-19 crisis in Israeli society.”

This group penned a letter to the nation’s government explaining the findings and how children are being placed at needless risk of serious injury because of the shots.

The public should know about the data, the group further wrote in the letter, because to not release it represents “a blatant violation of parents’ right to informed consent, and because it constitutes gross negligence, and puts children and infants at risk.”

Israel’s State Comptroller is obligated under the law to respond to correspondences such as this, but that never happened. This prompted PEF to file a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) to get the data into the hands of the public another way: through citizen force.

More on all this and its implications is available at America’s Frontline News.

You will also find more of the latest news about Fauci Flu shots and their deadly side effects at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AmericasFrontlineNews.com

DrEddyMD.com



