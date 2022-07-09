Idaho doctor warns about COVID-19 vaccines causing spike in cancer diagnoses

Doctors have reported that cancer patients who had been stable and those who had been in remission for years have suddenly rapidly developed to the fourth stage of their various diseases.

Cole has studied both SARS-CoV-1 and MERS. This is why when the program to develop the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was announced, he immediately became suspicious. (Related: Dr. Jane Ruby: COVID-19 vaccine boosters can cause cancer.)

“I thought, wait a minute, you can’t vaccinate against coronaviruses. This family of viruses is not amenable to vaccination based on mutation rates. So, my concern was very high early on,” he said.

His laboratory ramped up its PCR testing using a cycle threshold (CT) of 35, rather than the recommended 40 to 45 as it would result in 98 percent false positives. Being a pathologist, Cole is in charge of testing and quality control, and his work allows him to constantly look at patterns – whether it be under the microscope or data from the lab.

“We’re looking at blood reports. We’re looking at what’s out of range on blood reports. We’re looking at microbiology. We’re looking at molecular biology. We’re looking at cultures. We’re looking at pap smears. We’re looking across the board at those clinical parameters in addition to tissue biopsies,” Cole explained.

“I have 70 employees, and if there’s a blood smear that looks unusual, they bring it to me. If there are parameters on a test that looks widely out of range, they bring it to me. And I call and talk to the clinician. [I’m the] doctor to the doctor. We have a consultation practice with the clinicians so I can help them understand what’s happening with their patients, and then they can make clinical decisions going forward.”

Cancers developing post-vaccination

One of the most apparent side effects that Cole noticed about the COVID-19 vaccines is cancer.

There was also a concern about elevated clotting factors. Cole said it was a shame because if people were prescribed anti-inflammatories, steroids and anti-clotting agents, more people would have lived.

He explained that one of his colleagues, Dr. Shankara Chetty in South Africa, had success with antihistamine steroids and anti-clotting agents. In the first year of the pandemic, he said they saw drops in white blood cell counts and decreases in certain subsets of T-cells, which keep viruses – but more importantly – cancers in check. (Related: Radiologist reports a 360-fold increase in adenopathy following covid vaccinations.)

However, after the shots rolled out, many of the cell subsets started decreasing in number and there came an uptick of cancers, beginning with cancers of the uterus and endometrial cancers.

A military whistleblower has also moved forward with data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), showing dramatic increases in medical visits for cancers and other conditions after their vaccinations.

Unfortunately, after the DMED data was presented, the Department of Defense (DOD) froze access to the website. The DOD claimed “bug” in the system was responsible for the bloated numbers.

Cole under attack due to his stance against COVID-19 vaccines

Cole, a certified member of the American Board of Pathology as a clinical and anatomic pathologist, is now under attack because of his stance against COVID-19 vaccines.

Idaho physicians are now claiming that that patients came into their hospitals sick with COVID-19 after taking advice or treatment from Cole.

The American Board of Pathology also urged the Washington Medical Commission to consider Cole’s actions. The Idaho Medical Association, on the other hand, filed its own complaint to the Idaho Board of Medicine, asking for disciplinary action on the basis that a pathologist’s scope of practice does not include direct patient care of COVID-19 treatment.

“Patients must be able to trust physicians with their lives and health,” the board wrote.

Visit Vaccines.news for more news related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video below to know more about how COVID-19 vaccination promotes cancer, as per Dr. Cole.

https://rumble.com/v1bhejt-know-more-about-how-covid-19-vaccination-promotes-cancer-as-per-dr.-cole.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Know more about how COVID-19 vaccination promotes cancer, as per Dr. Cole

This video is from the Slawomir Slowianin channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, will unleash explosion of cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders and accelerated aging.

CDC data: Fully vaccinated kids are more likely to get COVID-19 than unvaccinated kids.

Top doctor: mass vaccination program for COVID will be “one of the most deadly” in history.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

IdahoCapitalSun.com

Rumble.com

