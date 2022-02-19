Dr. Jane Ruby: COVID-19 vaccine boosters can cause cancer

Dr. Jane Ruby presented evidence of growing cancer cases among individuals injected with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine boosters during the February 14 episode of “Dr. Jane Ruby Show.”

Ruby talked about how booster shots are expected to be more potent and more dangerous. In fact, according to Ruby, there is already data showing just how terrifying the boosters are.

“So what’s happening is we’re starting to see a growing number of cancers, cancer diagnoses in the injected especially as multiple doses continue,” Ruby said.

She noted that the boosters were being pushed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and criminals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration despite initial studies and reports that are less than reassuring. (Related: Cancer patients who recovered but then got “vaccinated” for covid now seeing cancer return with a vengeance.)

“The initial reports state that people were experiencing swollen lymph nodes throughout their body for more than just a few days after getting these injections that they thought were vaccines,” Ruby said. She added they were getting reports that women were showing these results for their mammograms, and they were being told that there are a lot of swollen lymph glands around their axilla, which is located under their arms and surrounds their breast tissue.

“We now know from a lot more reports and additional studies that have been published, that this is more than just a temporary swelling of your lymphatic system,” Ruby said. She then explained that the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer has been linked to cases of swollen lymph nodes on imaging and PET scans as well as lesions.

Cancerous growths reported post-vaccination

Ruby showed a baseline picture from a patient, and then another one five to six months after getting an mRNA vaccine. The patient’s baseline report showed normal readings for white blood cells, lymphocytes and immunoglobulin levels. But one week after he had his booster shots, there had been dramatic increases in nodal and gastrointestinal and hypermetabolic lesions.

And in the lymph nodes, there were cancerous growths. (Related: Government whistleblowers warn about rises in miscarriages and cancer since the introduction of COVID vaccines.)

Vaccine pushers, according to Ruby, are dismissing these results as some sort of “normal response” to the vaccine. What they don’t want to admit is that after the patient’s booster shot, the structure of his lymph nodes changed. It is likely due to the development of rapid lymphoma, which is a lymphatic cancer. This is the first observation that suggests the administration of the vaccine may induce angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma progression.

Ruby reiterated that the man was not a cancer patient. “He had an unremarkable medical history except for high blood pressure, diabetes and a little bit of high cholesterol. And he was being treated for those three things. No history of cancer, no current cancer diagnosis before this scan,” she said. “This cancer of his lymph system did not only develop, it expanded within a week of getting his booster.”

According to Ruby, there are reports of this development all over the world, and it’s mostly in vaccinated patients. The way the patient’s cancer developed, and how it is developing in others, convinced Ruby of the possibility of boosters contributing to the rise in lymphoma.

Because the mRNA vaccines are known to induce enlargement and hypermetabolic activity of draining lymph nodes, it is reasonable to postulate that they are triggering the changes that have been observed.

In October 2021, a post circulated on Facebook containing warnings from a doctor who said that COVID-19 booster shots could increase the risk of lymphoma. The post, which was translated from Thai to English, said Dr. Pirom from Chulalongkorn Hospital in Thailand warns that there is a higher chance of getting lymphoma after getting a booster shot.

Thai doctors and international reports say that the COVID-19 infection rate is now higher, and a lot of people are looking for booster shots. They are looking for vaccines that stimulate their immunity level.

“But the immunity – such as [immunoglobulins] or antibodies – that are created in our body is produced by the activity of lymphocytes. If they are stimulated too much, it may cause lymphoma as well as autoimmune disease (LSE),” the post stated.

Watch the full February 14 episode of the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show” below.

https://rumble.com/vv7bh0-cancer-exploding-in-the-boosted-dr-jane-ruby.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Cancer Exploding In The Boosted, Dr Jane Ruby

This video is from the SecureLife channel on Brighteon.com.

