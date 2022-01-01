Radiologist reports a 360-fold increase in adenopathy following covid vaccinations

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.An anonymous radiologist reports a shocking observation in 2021. This radiologist has witnessed a 360-fold increase in unexplained adenopathy following covid-19 vaccinations. Adenopathy is the medical term for swollen glands or swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy). Adenopathy is not a specific disease, but it is an important symptom for some underlying condition. Doctors may not be adequately trained to identify when vaccines are the cause of the adenopathy.

The radiologist is speaking out with anonymity because he fears he will lose his job for reporting these vaccine-related observations. In his practice, the radiologist sees about one case of unexplained adenopathy every six months. However, once the covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, the radiologist has seen two to three cases of unexplained adenopathy per day! This is a 360-fold increase of a rare condition, and this is his most conservative estimate.

Do covid vaccines cause lymphatic disorders, autoimmune conditions, and/or cancer?

The human body contains approximately six hundred lymph nodes. These lymph nodes carry lymph and are an integral part of the human “immune system.” The fluids that pass through the body’s tissues are first filtered through the lymph nodes. The lymphatic system is responsible for providing white blood cells in order to help fight off infectious bacteria and viruses. If the lymph nodes and glands are swollen, it often indicates the body is fighting off an infection, like a common cold. Swollen lymph nodes are often accompanied by runny nose, sore throat, earache, fever and tiredness. The swelling could also indicate a more serious infection like strep, Lyme or HIV.

An infection is not the only cause of adenopathy. Certain medications such as Phenytoin are known to cause adenopathy. An injury anywhere in the body can cause edema, causing the lymph nodes to swell up near the site of injury. Could the self-replicating spike proteins from the mRNA vaccine be injuring the cells and tissues throughout the body?

Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis can cause inflammation in the lymph nodes, the joints and other organs, causing adenopathy. Lupus is another autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the lymph nodes, the skin, the organs and the joints. Swollen lymph nodes could also be the result of sarcoidosis. This inflammatory disease is diagnosed when inflammatory cells (called granulomas) grow in different parts of the body, including the lungs. Could immune responsive cells be attacking the body’s own cells in an effort to shut down these transcribed spike proteins?

Adenopathy can also indicate the presence of cancer. The most common ones include lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system or a lymph node. The other is leukemia, which is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Could covid vaccines be setting the body up for these types of cancers? The evidence is unclear in the short term. The long-term studies, however, are currently underway, and are being carried out live on the population.

Are doctors properly trained to connect vaccines to lymphatic disorders?

During a biopsy, doctors use a needle to remove a sample of the lymph node, so it can be examined under a microscope. The radiologist who spoke out about the rise in adenopathy said the biopsies showed similar results. The biopsies show no metastatic disease and no lymphoma. The swelling is considered “non-specific” and is therefore unexplained and determined to be from unknown causes. The unexplained rise in adenopathy could be pathological evidence for vaccine-induced inflammation, lymphatic disorders and autoimmune conditions that are just beginning to take shape.

Are doctors properly trained to connect lymphatic disorders to the toxins, byproducts and abnormal immune responses elicited by the experimental mRNA vaccines? People who suffer from adenopathy are instructed to ask their doctor why their lymph nodes are swollen. Doctors must record when the symptoms started, how severe they are, and what medications are involved. Doctors will feel the lymph nodes on the skin and check their size. Doctors will investigate the pain level of the lymph nodes and check their size and texture to make a final determination of the cause. Are doctors properly trained to objectively investigate covid-19 vaccines as a potential cause of injury, illness, and cancer? How many doctors have the guts to break ranks with the pharmaceutical companies that have dominated them for years?

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

Healthline.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.