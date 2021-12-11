Pathological evidence shows how covid-19 vaccinations cause lymphocytes to attack the body’s own organs

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Even though mass fatalities are associated with the spike protein mRNA vaccine, this experimental program has yet to be stopped. Even though Pfizer and the FDA knew there were 1,223 deaths from the vaccine in the first three months of its rollout, the emergency use authorization continued. It is not only unscientific, but it is also disingenuous and amoral to classify post vaccination fatalities as “unexplained deaths.” Pathologists and medical examiners have no choice but to investigate how these vaccines are killing certain people. Autopsies and pathological evidence show that covid vaccines induce cardiovascular damage, immune depletion and serious autoimmune conditions.

German pathologists present microscopic evidence that covid jabs cause “lymphocyte riot” – leading to organ failure

German pathology professors Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang held a press conference presenting ten autopsies of people who died shortly after taking covid-19 vaccines. The people in the study were all over the age of 50 and died at different intervals in the two weeks following their vaccination. After microscopically studying tissue samples of the deceased, the pathologists found something out of the ordinary, yet common among each sample. The pathologists pinpoint the occurrence of a “lymphocyte riot” among the ten autopsied bodies. The pathologists found an obscene number of lymphocytes in several tissues, including the liver, kidneys, spleen, and the uterus. The lymphocytes aggressively attacked the tissue in these organs, causing organ damage.

This autoimmune nightmare is more than likely a life-threatening consequence of the covid-19 vaccination. Burkhardt and two other pathologists confirmed that vaccines initiated this pathogenesis for five of the ten cases studied. In two of the cases, the vaccination was ruled a “probable” cause of death. One case is yet to be evaluated, and the other two deaths are “rather coincident” or “possibly” caused by the vaccine.

A German doctor, Professor Peter Schirmacher, investigated forty autopsies of people who died within two weeks of covid-19 vaccination. He showed microscopic details of severe tissue damage caused by the vaccines; he concluded that one third of the people died from the vaccination directly, either via cerebral vein thrombosis or autoimmune diseases.

Covid jabs reprogram the innate and adaptive immune system, lowering interferon levels against future infections

Many of the deaths post-vaccination are not attributed back to the vaccine because lymphocytic myocarditis is rarely detected macroscopically and is not recognized histologically. Even though this health issue is occurring more frequently in the young and the old following covid-19 vaccination, lymphocytic myocarditis is often mistaken as a general infarction and blamed on other causes. Burkhardt explains that the most lethal vaccine side effects include autoimmune phenomena. Three extremely rare autoimmune diseases were detected among the deceased. These included Sjogren’s syndrome, leucoclasmic vasculitis of the skin, and Hashimoto’s disease. Other life-threatening adverse events include a reduction in immune system function, vascular damage, vasculitis, perivasculitis and erythrocyte clumping.

One study provides further evidence that covid jabs reprogram the innate and adaptive immune system, priming the body for immune depletion, virus interference and cancer. The researchers observed that the immune cells of the “doubly vaccinated” produced significantly less interferon (IFN-?) when stimulated later. “This may hamper the initial innate immune response against the virus, as defects in TLR7 have been shown to result in an increased susceptibility to COVID-19 in young males,” the researchers wrote. In short, the vaccinated are having critical facets of their innate immune system weakened and depleted. This immune depletion may never be linked back to the vaccine, because a new variant of infection or a cancer diagnosis can always be labeled as the cause.

Burkhardt lambasted the current medical coding standards used for finalizing death certificates. He called them “completely unsuitable” and “ultimately statically worthless” because they make vague generalizations and do not refer to specific pathological evidence. How can public health officials and medical doctors make any progress on covid-19 and effective prevention measures if the cause of death is flagrantly generalized and the pathological evidence is ignored?

Hear more from Dr. Burkhardt:

https://rumble.com/vqiepz-prof.-dr.-burkhardt-about-metal-parts-in-covid-vaccines.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Prof. Dr. Burkhardt about metal parts in Covid vaccines

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

FreeWestMedia.com

DrEddyMD.com

FreeWestMedia.com

MedRXIV.org

Rumble.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.