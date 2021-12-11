FDA adds another 20 years to timeline for full release of Pfizer covid vaccine data – not until 2096 now

Remember when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked a federal court to give the agency 55 years to fully release data on Pfizer-BioNTech's Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccine?" Well, now the FDA wants 75 years.

The FDA had previously agreed to release 500 pages per month of the more than 59,000 pages of data that exist. However, the agency now says another 20 years are needed to fully pore through the data, which it had no problem rushing through in a matter of months to grant Pfizer-BioNTech emergency use authorization (EUA) for the experimental drug.

“That discovery, and a desire to make sure it can work on other Freedom of Information Act requests at the same time, prompted the fresh request to the judge to allow production of roughly 12,000 pages by Jan. 31, 2022, and 500 pages per month thereafter,” reported The Epoch Times, citing attorney Aaron Siri who is working on the case.

“If you find what you are reading difficult to believe – that is because it is dystopian for the government to give Pfizer billions, mandate Americans to take its product, prohibit Americans from suing for harms, but yet refuse to let Americans see the data underlying its licensure,” Siri wrote on his Substack blog.

FDA says its 10 staff members who work on FOIA cannot review, release Pfizer data until 2096

The case Siri is working on against the FDA was brought on behalf of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), a group that says the FDA has not been complying in a timely manner with its requests for data.

Dr. Carole Browner, a research professor at the University of California – Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine, is part of the group, as are Peter Doshi, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, and Dr. Harvey Risch, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.

Since the FDA spent just 108 days supposedly reviewing the 59,000 pages in order to grant the Pfizer-BioNTech injection an EUA, there is no reason why it should take 75 years to release that very same data to the public so they, too, can review it.

This is especially true as millions of Americans are being told they must take these experimental injections in order to keep their jobs or to continue sending their children off to public school.

Even worse is the fact that the FDA has now granted full authorization to Pfizer’s “Comirnaty” injection, which is supposedly the same as the EUA version though there is much controversy over whether or not the two are materially and legally the same.

“The entire purpose of FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) is government transparency,” Siri says.

“In multiple recent cases, in upholding the FOIA’s requirement to ‘make the records promptly available,’ courts have required agencies, including the FDA, to produce 10,000 or more pages per month, and those cases did not involve a request nearly this important – i.e., the data underlying licensure of a liability-free product that the federal government requires nearly all Americans to receive.”

Siri went on to explain that time is of the essence and the FDA needs to respond immediately, not in 75 years when most of the people alive today will already be dead.

In its defense, the FDA says that its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research only has 10 staff members, two of whom are new. This is apparently not enough for the agency to “process” the 59,000-page document before the year 2096.

To move any faster, the FDA further claims, would divert “significant resources away from the processing of other FOIA requests that are also in litigation.”

Ethan Huff 

