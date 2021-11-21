FDA to authorize Pfizer’s deadly COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults, despite accelerating post-vaccine deaths

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now looking to authorize booster shots of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s (CDC) committee of vaccine experts has also scheduled a meeting where they will discuss the safety and efficacy of the booster.

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.If both agencies sign off, any adult who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior will be eligible for a booster as early as this weekend.

Some states are already expecting the authorization and have begun encouraging adults to seek out boosters. More than 30 million people so far have already received their third shots.

It is unprecedented for individual states and cities to get ahead of FDA and CDC recommendations, especially considering that both had resisted President Joe Biden’s boosters-for-all push amidst concerns of global equity and debates regarding their necessity. The agencies also expressed worries about undermining confidence in the vaccines at a time when millions of Americans have yet to receive their first dose.

However, as federal officials watch states and cities opening up the eligibility on their own and absorbing information about the waning durability of the two-dose vaccine regimen, they decided to reconvene and reconsider their stance.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said that infections and hospitalizations are rising. “The holidays are approaching. The data is becoming increasingly clear. It is time for every adult six months out to get a booster.”

Biden administration rolls out booster campaign

The Biden administration initially tried to roll out the booster campaign in September, but public health experts said that the regulators needed more time before deciding whether or not the vaccine data supported the program.

FDA vaccine advisory committee member Dr. Paul Offit said that they needed to show why a booster dose is beneficial to 18 to 29-year-olds. If not, the committee will have to consider that myocarditis, which was a second dose phenomenon, may also appear after the third dose. “Do the benefits clearly and definitively outweigh risks for 18 to 29-year-olds?”

Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, was an observed side effect of the vaccine – especially on young men who received their second dose of the mRNA vaccines.

In its filing last week, Pfizer noted that new data from a large clinical trial of more than 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals found that a booster dose was over 95 percent effective against COVID-19.

press release issued by the company said that during the study period, there were only five cases of COVID-19 in the booster group, while there were 109 cases in the non-boosted group. The company also said that the efficacy of the booster dose was consistent across different ages and racial and ethnic groups. (Related: Pfizer LIED about covid vaccine being “95% effective”.)

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters are currently recommended only for people aged 65 and older, and adults who have underlying health conditions or work or live in high-risk settings. Individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine are also eligible for a second shot.

Get more COVID-19 vaccine updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

JustTheNews.com

News.Yahoo.com

CBSNews.com

BusinessWire.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.