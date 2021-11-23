The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked a federal judge to make the public wait another 55 years before requiring Pfizer to release all the data and information it used to grant “emergency use authorization” (EUA) to Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine.”

Even after repeatedly promising “full transparency” with regard to the injections, including with a “commitment to transparency” declaration, the FDA is once again proving itself to be nothing more than a Big Pharma gatekeeper that could not care less about public health.

As you may recall from back in August, more than 30 academics, professors and scientists from a slew of the country’s most prestigious universities came forward with a request to the FDA that it release said information for peer review.

In response, the FDA provided absolutely nothing, and now insists that the world must wait more than half a century to learn the truth. This prompted attorney Aaron Siri to file a lawsuit against the FDA on behalf of the expert group that made the initial request.

“To date, almost three months after it licensed Pfizer’s vaccine, the FDA still has not released a single page. Not one,” Siri says.

“Instead … the FDA asked a federal judge to give it until 2076 to fully produce this information. The FDA asked the judge to let it produce the 329,000+ pages of documents Pfizer provided to the FDA to license its vaccine at the rate of 500 pages per month, which means its production would not be completed earlier than 2076.”

FDA promises mean nothing – all the agency does is LIE

Amazingly, it took the FDA only about 108 days from the time when Pfizer began procuring records for licensure (on May 7, 2021) to the time when it granted a license to Pfizer for its injections (on Aug. 23, 2021).

“Taking the FDA at its word, it conducted an intense, robust, thorough, and complete review and analysis of those documents in order to assure that the Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective for licensure,” Siri writes.

“While it can conduct that intense review of Pfizer’s documents in 108 days, it now asks for over 20,000 days to make these documents available to the public … So, let’s get this straight. The federal government shields Pfizer from liability. Gives it billions of dollars. Makes Americans take its product. But won’t let you see the data supporting its product’s safety and efficacy. Who does the government work for?”

What all of this goes to show, of course, is that the FDA’s definition of transparency is the exact opposite of what the word actually means. The FDA’s promises are also completely worthless, especially when they threaten to cut into Big Pharma’s ill-gotten profits.

“The lesson yet again is that civil and individual rights should never be contingent upon a medical procedure,” Siri contends.

“Everyone who wants to get vaccinated and boosted should be free to do so. But nobody should be coerced by the government to partake in any medical procedure. Certainly not one where the government wants to hide the full information relied upon for its licensure until the year 2076!”

Siri’s article, which was posted at Zero Hedge, generated a massive response from readers. Many of them observed that the FDA’s reluctance to release the Pfizer data clearly shows that it contains incriminating evidence of wrongdoing.

“They want to make sure they’re all dead and gone before we get the details on their crimes against humanity,” one of them wrote.

“Does anyone need any more evidence to prove that the U.S. Feral Gangsta Government is riddled with corruption, incompetence, unaccountability and untrustworthiness?”

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” deception is the FDA standard. To keep up with the latest, visit FDA.news.

