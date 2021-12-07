Over 100,000 psychiatric disorders like hallucination & suicide reported after COVID vaccination

Elevate Your Health with MoringaHallucinations, anxiety, sleep disorders, psychosis, and suicide are some of the several psychiatric disorders following COVID shots that were reported in more than 100,000 cases.

(Article republished from GreatGameIndia.com)

Acute Psychosis

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, a shocking case of vaccine adverse event was documented where a healthy 20 year old young woman suffered acute psychosis one week after receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Her blood pressure was high and she still had a racing heart, so she was admitted to the hospital. The following day, she took off her clothes in the hospital and proceeded to defecate on the floor.

While researchers describe this as “first instance of anti-NMDAR encephalitis after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,” other reports of a sudden onset of psychosis after COVID vaccination have already been reported and documented.

Communicating with the Dead

A report published in Psychiatry Research in October describes a 31-year-old single Hispanic office manager who was rushed by police to an emergency room for “erratic and bizarre behavior”.

He was anxious, guarded and claiming to be a “clairvoyant” able to communicate with the dead, hearing “people drumming outside his house” and a constant voice of a colleague he believed to be his lover, but had no romantic relationship with.

Symptoms began a month earlier as he received his first dose of mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports from doctors at Stony Brook University and Northport Veteran Administration Medical Center in New York City.

They gradually got worse until he was admitted to the neurology department at the hospital. The next day, he walked around the unit talking to himself, saying that EEG machine was communicating with him.

He was given antipsychotic medication and his hallucinations subsided two days later. He was released on medication five days later, a week later he recovered and returned to work.

Nihilistic Delusions

Another case describes a 42-year-old man suffering from a horrific fraud that initiated on the day he got his Pfizer mRNA vaccine and a 57-year-healthy man who was admitted to the psychiatric emergency medical unit after he attempted suicide after three days of taking the vaccine.

Symptoms of dementia began the evening he received the vaccine, when he became irritable, sleepless, and began talking to himself and developed “nihilistic delusions”.

Living in Pure Hell

This phenomenon has also been reported in children. A report addressed to the U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) describes a 13-year-old girl who developed “extremely elevated anxiety, nonstop worries and fears, irrational thoughts, OCD thoughts and behaviors” that materialized after Pfizer injection in June.

Another child, who had a tingling sensation in his limbs and sharp electric-like-jolts of pain in his brain, would lay under the blanket for hours, terrified of the world, having difficulty sleeping, tics, anger outbursts and often stared blankly.

He was later diagnosed with “autoimmune encephalitis” and could not take care of himself and now needed a full-time caregiver.

Other VAERS reports explain that the lives of young people are being ruined. One woman reported that her 28-year-old son was forced to get the vaccine by his employer and was hospitalized for two days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer.

After the shot he fell into “such a severe state of psychosis that he tried to jump out of my vehicle going 40 miles an hour.” She reported that they have been living in ““pure hell” since receiving the vaccine.

Psychosis ending in Suicide

A 48-year-old Tennessee woman who took the Pfizer vaccine said she had a psychotic episode on the same day.

“I literally thought I was going to drive myself and my nephew to Heaven… I left the house without a phone and drove all the way to where my vehicle ran out of gas. I was apprehended by the highway patrol and taken to the local hospital”.

The woman said she refused to eat, drink or sleep because of the paranoia of the thoughts that people were trying to kill her and had to stay in the hospital for two days. She was put to sleep under medication and woke up to be cured.

121,559 Psychiatric Disorders

World Health Organization’s global drug database of adverse drug events, VigiBase, lists 121,559 cases of psychiatric disorders following COVID vaccine administration. These include:

  • 29,661 individuals reporting insomnia
  • 18,377 reports of anxiety
  • 13,904 reports of a “confusional state”
  • 11,447 reports of sleep disorders
  • 6,234 reports of “nervousness”
  • 5,202 people reporting “disorientation”
  • 4,463 reports of “acute stress disorder”
  • 3,682 people who experienced “restlessness”
  • 3,430 people reporting hallucinations
  • 3,405 reports of depression
  • 3,301 reports of “depressed mood”
  • 2,814 “panic attacks”
  • 2,444 people who experienced “poor quality sleep”
  • 1,883 experiences of “delirium”
  • 1,864 people reporting “agitation”
  • 1,752 reports of nightmares
  • 1,507 people who reported having “abnormal dreams”
  • 606 eating disorders
  • 365 cases of “psychotic disorder” or “acute psychosis” or “psychotic behavior”
  • 226 instances of tic disorder

Some of the rare reports on VigiBase include 213 reports of near-death experience after vaccination, 57 suicides, and 25 cases of “exploding head syndrome” – a condition in which people hear loud noises such as explosions, gunshots or cymbals clanging as though it is right next to them, often making them as though they were sleepy or on the cusp of waking up; but it is not real.

British Yellow Card adverse event reporting data alone includes 26,916 psychiatric disorders following COVID vaccination.

Cytokine Storm can trigger Psychosis

“The virus that causes COVID (SARS-CoV-2) is known to trigger a powerful immune response, which includes the release of large amounts of proinflammatory cytokines,” noted New York researchers in their case report.

“It has been hypothesized that a COVID-19 triggered cytokine storm may increase the risk of psychosis.” They cited 42 reported cases of psychotic behavior following COVID infection. Similarly, schizophrenia has been linked to inflammation in the recent research. Vaccination, designed to trigger an inflammatory reaction, can also go wrong.

2018 study of 41 people of college age looking at some inflammatory markers before and after taking the vaccination found that 41 seniors in college after receiving influenza vaccine found that those with high levels of serum interleukin-6 (IL-6) after vaccination were prone to showing signs of severe depressive symptoms.

In a 2017 pilot study, researchers at Yale University School of Medicine and the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine reviewed vaccine records and found that children diagnosed with neuropsychiatric anorexia nervosa, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and tic nervous system, may have have been vaccinated more recently than controlled children.

Vaccine induced Neurodegenerative Diseases

Meanwhile, nerve disorder Guillain Barre Syndrome has been officially added as a side effect for the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine branded as Covishield in India.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, a shocking study revealed the terrifying dangers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines inducing prion-based disease causing your brain to degenerate progressively.

The mRNA vaccine induced prions may cause neurodegenerative diseases because long-term memories are maintained by prion-like proteins.

The study concluded that mRNA based vaccine may also cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases in the vaccine recipients.

News Editors

Read more at: GreatGameIndia.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.