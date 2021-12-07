Coronavirus vaccine-induced injuries and deaths are a “public health threat,” warns Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough warned that diseases caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are a “leading public health threat.” Instead of protecting people from the disease, COVID-19 vaccines are causing injuries and deaths.

McCullough is an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist who practices medicine in Dallas. He helps patients dealing with various cardiovascular complications caused by the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and the COVID-19 vaccines.

In a recent episode of his podcast “The McCullough Report,” he interviewed Dr. Bruce Patterson to discuss COVID vaccines and spike proteins.

According to Patterson, the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 may be harmful and inflammatory on its own. The spike protein can also linger in the human body for as long as 15 months after a severe infection. (Related: CDC goes full anti-science by declaring “racism” to be worse public health threat than covid.)

The mRNA injections instruct your body to make a similar version of this virus’s spike protein, which can start to accumulate in tissues throughout the body. The spike proteins created because of the vaccines are very likely behind the reported cases of adverse reactions in vaccinated individuals.

McCullough explained that as the pandemic ebbs, the public “can expect to learn and hear more about how the COVID-19 vaccines – which are now administered by mandate and in some countries by force – grow in strength as the leading public health threat and become significant determinants of a whole new class of illnesses leading to disability, hospitalization and death.”

During the wait for long-term data on coronavirus vaccines, the virus continues to mutate, which spells trouble for mass vaccination efforts. Reports say that the pandemic is nowhere near the end, especially since new variants continue to be reported.

After Thanksgiving in the U.S., mainstream media started spreading fear and panic among citizens about the latest coronavirus variant called omicron. Allegedly, omicron is more transmissible, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more dangerous than current COVID-19 variants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, predicted that the omicron variant will spread “all over.” Experts have yet to determine if current coronavirus vaccines are effective against the new variant.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective against existing variants of the virus for many individuals. This suggests that mRNA vaccines won’t be as effective against the omicron variant.

Vaccine expert: Mass vaccination during pandemic is dangerous

Virus mutations are natural. The problem is, viruses will evolve much faster if there is a lot of pressure on them to do so – such as when a worldwide vaccination program is enforced during an “ongoing and rapidly evolving pandemic.”

This phenomenon was described in detail by Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a Belgian virologist, vaccine expert and former employee of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He uploaded on his website an open letter calling on the World Health Organization(WHO) to immediately halt all coronavirus (COVID-19) mass vaccinations.

“This type of prophylactic vaccines is completely inappropriate, and even highly dangerous, when used in mass vaccination campaigns during a viral pandemic,” he wrote.

A prophylactic or preventative vaccine involves introducing antigens into a person’s body. The goal is that the individual’s immune system will create antibodies for those antigens, and become immune to the associated illness.

According to Vanden Bossche, the mass vaccination drives are “likely to further enhance adaptive immune escape as none of the current vaccines will prevent replication or transmission of viral variants.” Immune escape is a term used to describe when the host is no longer able to recognize and counter a pathogen, such as a relevant variant or mutant of SARS-CoV-2.

Bossche concluded his letter by encouraging the WHO and all stakeholders to take immediate action and address this public health threat of international concern.

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com for more news on vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

NaturalHealth365.com

AmericaOutLoud.com

Uploads-SSL.webflow.com[PDF]

Related Posts