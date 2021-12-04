Over 100,000 cases of psychiatric disorders reported following COVID vaccination

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessA newly released report suggests that 75,000 people could die from what is called “deaths of despair” – including suicide and substance abuse – due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The COVID-19 vaccines seem to exacerbate the problem. More than 100,000 cases of hallucinations, anxiety, sleep disorders, psychosis and suicide following COVID-19 shots have been reported so far.

While the physical symptoms of the virus have been well-reported for months, the psychological and sociological factors associated with it are only starting to ring alarms.

The combination of physical distancing, economic stress, barriers to mental health treatment, pervasive anxiety and a spike in gun sales are creating a perfect storm for suicide mortality.

David Gunnell, professor of epidemiology at the University of Bristol and head of the Bristol Suicide and Self-harm Research Group, said: “Suicide is likely to become a more pressing concern as the pandemic spreads and has longer-term effects on the general population, the economy, and vulnerable groups.”

COVID vaccine’s adverse effects on mental health

A shocking case of vaccine adverse event was documented in a healthy, 20-year-old woman who suffered acute psychosis one week after receiving her Pfizer vaccine.

She had a high blood pressure and a racing heart, so she was admitted to the hospital, where she had a psychotic episode a day later.

Another report in October described the “erratic and bizarre behavior” of a 31-year-old office manager, who was rushed by police to an emergency room.

The man was said to be anxious and claiming to be a clairvoyant, or can communicate with the dead. He also claimed to hear people “drumming outside his house” and a constant voice of a colleague he believed to be his lover, but had no romantic relationship with.

His symptoms began a month earlier as he received his first dose of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports. The symptoms gradually got worse until he was admitted to the neurology department of a hospital.

The next day, he was found walking around the unit talking to himself, saying that the EEG machine was communicating with him. He was given antipsychotic medications and his hallucinations subsided two days later.

Another case described a 57-year-old man who was admitted to the psychiatric emergency medical unit after he attempted suicide three days after taking the Pfizer vaccine. He was said to have symptoms of dementia, which began the evening he received the vaccine. He became irritable and began talking to himself as he developed nihilistic delusions.

This mental health phenomenon was also reported in children who have been inoculated with the vaccine. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed that a 13-year-old girl developed “extremely elevated anxiety, irrational thoughts and OCD thoughts and behaviors” that started showing after her injection in June.

Another child had tingling sensations in his limbs and electric-like jolts of pain in his brain. He would lay under the blanket for hours, having difficulty sleeping. He was later diagnosed with “autoimmune encephalitis” and now needs a full-time caregiver. (Related: Documents and videos reveal life-threatening adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.)

Psychosis and suicide

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old woman took a Pfizer vaccine and experienced a psychotic episode that would have led to suicide on the same day.

“I literally thought I was going to drive myself and my nephew to Heaven. I left the house without a phone and drove all the way to where my vehicle ran out of gas. I was apprehended by the highway patrol and taken to the local hospital,” she shared.

The World Health Organization‘s global drug database of adverse drug events listed 121,559 cases of psychiatric disorders following COVID vaccine administration, including insomnia, anxiety, sleep disorders, hallucinations, depression and agitation. The list includes 213 reports of near-death experiences and 57 suicides.

In a case report, New York researchers noted that the virus that causes COVID-19 can trigger a powerful immune response, which includes large amounts of proinflammatory cytokines. It has been hypothesized that these COVID-triggered cytokine storms may increase the risk of psychosis.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

PsyCom.net

GreatGameIndia.com

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.