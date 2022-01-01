Texas health systems discriminating against white people, denying them access to monoclonal antibodies

If you are under 65 and have white skin, the MacArthur Medical Center (MMC) in Irving, Tex., will not give you monoclonal antibodies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Because young and middle-aged white people are considered less at risk than pretty much all other demographics when it comes to the Fauci Flu, MMC believes that only non-whites, the obese and the immunocompromised should be eligible for the infusion.

The MMC website explains that in order to qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment, a patient must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Pregnancy

• High-risk ethnicity group (Hispanic or black)

• Older age (65 or older)

• Obesity or being overweight (i.e., BMI greater than 25 kg/m2)

• Chronic kidney disease or diabetes

• Immunosuppressive disease

• Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

• Heart disease

• High blood pressure

• Chronic lung disease

• Sickle cell disease

• Neurodevelopmental disorder

Open discrimination against whites is a civil rights violation

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued a similar guide sheet containing “suggested” eligibility requirements for monoclonal antibodies. In it, basically anybody who is not white qualifies.

These are just suggestions aimed at “assist[ing] providers with clinical decision-making” and do “not supersede” federal requirements, which currently do not make any reference to race.

Sadly, some practices are implementing these suggestions as rules. A circulating video (watch below) shows a Texas hospital health care worker telling a white man that he cannot receive monoclonal antibodies because of the color of his skin.

Denied medical service because of my race. pic.twitter.com/FgtO3oiSPG — Harrison Hill Smith (@Harrison_of_TX) November 13, 2021

“So I’m not going to be able to get it today because I don’t qualify? What if I smoke or vape? What if I were black or Hispanic? Then I’d be able to qualify?” the patient asks the black health care worker.

“Yup,” she responds.

“I’m being denied medical service because of my race?” the man asks a second time just to confirm.

“That’s the criteria,” the health care worker affirms, claiming that the “research” backs only darker-skinned people receiving monoclonal antibodies.

“What I do is go around make sure everyone meets the criteria,” she goes on to explain. “That’s the criteria that was set forth. If you were 65, you’d be good, but nope, you’re healthy – and you’re healthy and no medical conditions. So research shows you should be able to fight off COVID.”

It turns out that despite being a “red” state, Texas fully supports this discriminatory policy. The man found this out the hard way after he called the Texas Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHSC) “State Infusion Hotline” to file a complaint.

“African American and Hispanic are high-risk ethnicity groups, so that would be a qualifier,” the man was told by HHSC.

If this were the other way around and only white people were allowed to receive monoclonal antibodies, the backlash would be off the charts.

“What’s actually ridiculous is the healthy folks, of any race, with no medical history and frankly even though with medical problems should all be given either ivermectin, or plaquenil as many others have with excellent results,” wrote a commenter at BizPacReview.

“The monoclonal antibody treatment actually can be dangerous for many and set off a cascade of multi-system organ failure, especially anyone with kidney issues.”

Another wrote that the powers that be are engaging in discrimination as part of their campaign to spark a race war. By the looks of it, this person seems to be right on the money.

“In other words, ‘Get to the back of the bus!’” wrote yet another, hearkening back to the day when Rosa Parks was told to sit in the back of a bus because of her dark skin.

https://www.brighteon.com/cf7bd650-bc2c-481f-a7f0-f5740fdceedc

The latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BizPacReview.com

MacArthurMC.com

Related Posts