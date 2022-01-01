Texas health systems discriminating against white people, denying them access to monoclonal antibodies

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.If you are under 65 and have white skin, the MacArthur Medical Center (MMC) in Irving, Tex., will not give you monoclonal antibodies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Because young and middle-aged white people are considered less at risk than pretty much all other demographics when it comes to the Fauci Flu, MMC believes that only non-whites, the obese and the immunocompromised should be eligible for the infusion.

The MMC website explains that in order to qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment, a patient must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Pregnancy
• High-risk ethnicity group (Hispanic or black)
• Older age (65 or older)
• Obesity or being overweight (i.e., BMI greater than 25 kg/m2)
• Chronic kidney disease or diabetes
• Immunosuppressive disease
• Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment
• Heart disease
• High blood pressure
• Chronic lung disease
• Sickle cell disease
• Neurodevelopmental disorder

Open discrimination against whites is a civil rights violation

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued a similar guide sheet containing “suggested” eligibility requirements for monoclonal antibodies. In it, basically anybody who is not white qualifies.

These are just suggestions aimed at “assist[ing] providers with clinical decision-making” and do “not supersede” federal requirements, which currently do not make any reference to race.

Sadly, some practices are implementing these suggestions as rules. A circulating video (watch below) shows a Texas hospital health care worker telling a white man that he cannot receive monoclonal antibodies because of the color of his skin.

“So I’m not going to be able to get it today because I don’t qualify? What if I smoke or vape? What if I were black or Hispanic? Then I’d be able to qualify?” the patient asks the black health care worker.

“Yup,” she responds.

“I’m being denied medical service because of my race?” the man asks a second time just to confirm.

“That’s the criteria,” the health care worker affirms, claiming that the “research” backs only darker-skinned people receiving monoclonal antibodies.

“What I do is go around make sure everyone meets the criteria,” she goes on to explain. “That’s the criteria that was set forth. If you were 65, you’d be good, but nope, you’re healthy – and you’re healthy and no medical conditions. So research shows you should be able to fight off COVID.”

It turns out that despite being a “red” state, Texas fully supports this discriminatory policy. The man found this out the hard way after he called the Texas Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHSC) “State Infusion Hotline” to file a complaint.

“African American and Hispanic are high-risk ethnicity groups, so that would be a qualifier,” the man was told by HHSC.

If this were the other way around and only white people were allowed to receive monoclonal antibodies, the backlash would be off the charts.

“What’s actually ridiculous is the healthy folks, of any race, with no medical history and frankly even though with medical problems should all be given either ivermectin, or plaquenil as many others have with excellent results,” wrote a commenter at BizPacReview.

“The monoclonal antibody treatment actually can be dangerous for many and set off a cascade of multi-system organ failure, especially anyone with kidney issues.”

Another wrote that the powers that be are engaging in discrimination as part of their campaign to spark a race war. By the looks of it, this person seems to be right on the money.

“In other words, ‘Get to the back of the bus!’” wrote yet another, hearkening back to the day when Rosa Parks was told to sit in the back of a bus because of her dark skin.

https://www.brighteon.com/cf7bd650-bc2c-481f-a7f0-f5740fdceedc

The latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

BizPacReview.com

MacArthurMC.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.