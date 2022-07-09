Aborted human remains discovered in DC prove that “doctors” are murdering live babies after failed procedures

WARNING: The main source link to this article contains graphic and gruesome imagery of babies that were murdered through infanticide. Do not click the link unless you are prepared to witness the horrors of today’s abortion industry.

Live Action activists have uncovered more disturbing proof of illegal activity occurring in the abortion industry.

The remains of five aborted children were recovered from the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C., where baby butcher Dr. Cesare Santangelo appears to be murdering children after they leave the womb following failed abortion attempts.

Dr. Robin Pierucci, a neonatal specialist, told Live Action News that after inspecting the remains, he is confident that at least four of the babies “died at an age when they were viable, premature people.”

Dr. Pierucci’s work, in fact, involves caring for babies of “this size and age” at neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), which is how she was able to make that determination upon investigation.

Santangelo, just as a little background, is a late-term abortionist who runs a baby murdering mill in the heart of America’s capital. He has admitted in the past that he does not, under any circumstances, provide lifesaving care to the babies of women who enter his clinic.

Upon discovery of the babies, a pro-life activist immediately informed the D.C. homicide unit and surrendered the remains.

Baby boy #1 “should have been in a nursery”

The Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) group, to which this activist belongs, issued a statement explaining that “late gestational ages as well as their apparent sustained injuries, potentially show violations of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act.”

The discovery was so horrific that the group felt compelled to arrange a funeral mass for the children, as well as hold a naming ceremony for them to honor their lives, which were cut short through murder.

“The discovery of these bodies is horrific and disturbing evidence of the infanticide that may be occurring in this clinic within our nation’s capital, and indicative of the violence happening in abortion facilities nationwide,” said Live Action president and founder Lila Rosa in a statement.

One of the largest and most developed babies discovered was a little boy whose gestational age is estimated to be around 28-32 weeks, which is well within the third trimester.

This stage of development is well past the point at which an unborn baby can feel pain, just to be clear.

Photos of the boy, which we will not share here, reveal that his little body remained largely intact. It is unclear how his life actually ended, in fact, as he has a fully formed face, fingers, and toes.

Dr. Kathi Aultman, a former abortionist who is now pro-life, told Live Action that this child was clearly “near term and looks like he should have been in the nursery.”

Dr. Patti Giebink, another pro-life physician, added in an email that the boy “looks close to term gestation” and is “pretty much intact.” She expressed horror that anyone would “abort a nearly full-term baby unless there was something terminally wrong with the baby, but it doesn’t appear so.”

“He is totally intact, but his skin is somewhat macerated,” she added.

“He appears to be completely normal and was probably aborted using the induction method, which uses medication to induce labor. He looks about the same size as my granddaughter when she was born.”

In case you missed this other story we recently published, such horrific treatment of unborn life is considered by both Jewish groups and the Satanic Temple to be a form of “religious freedom.”

Ethan Huff

