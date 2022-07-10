Canada’s health minister says you will NEVER be “fully vaccinated” against covid, no matter how many vaccines you take

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos recently came clean about the government's plan to mass inject the population every NINE months. He told reporters that the definition of fully-vaccinated "made no sense" because every person will eventually need to prove that they are "up-to-date" with the latest round of injections. He said that citizens will NEVER be "fully vaccinated" against covid, no matter how many vaccines they take.

Governments around the world are dutifully ordering millions of new covid-19 boosters for the Fall of 2022. The out-of-control corporate media will soon be advertising the covid-19 pandemic again and pushing for new vaccine mandates.

The situation is far from over. When asked if mandates would return in the Fall, Duclos replied, “We must continue to fight against Covid.” Those who bend their knee to medical tyranny now will be forced to take injections every nine months, until they die. It’s a cycle of control and sickness.

Canadians should brace for deadly vaccine mandates every nine months

Jean-Yves Duclos said that people should start asking themselves, “So am I up-to-date in my vaccination? Have I received a vaccination in the last nine months?”

“Nine months is very clear and will help people understand why ‘up to date’ is the right way to think about vaccination now,” Duclos said.

In the United Kingdom, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation that the government has decided to inject all adults (18 years of age and older) every THREE months. In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci has pushed for boosters every five months. The US FDA has already implemented the World Health Organization’s “Future Framework” which skips all clinical trials to automatically approve new boosters every year.

It doesn’t matter how many vaccines a person takes — whether its two, three, ten or one hundred — the government will always require another dose. It’s a system of enslavement, immune depletion and death. Every person, no matter their “vaccination status,” will ultimately be labeled an “anti-vaxxer” each time a new booster campaign is announced. This public humiliation tactic has been used repeatedly to shame people into compliance. People are made to feel isolated and alone if they do not go along with the narrative. The covid-19 vaccine program was always a psychopathic plot of pharmaceutical dependence, genetic enslavement to mRNA experiments, and ultimately a plan for accelerated depopulation.

Medical ethics destroyed worldwide as pharmaceutical overlords demand perpetual obedience

First and foremost, the mRNA “vaccine” platform was rolled out in violation of the Nuremberg Code. What we are witnessing today is an all-out assault on medical ethics and the informed consent principle. The deluge of covid-19 propaganda, coupled with coordinated acts of censorship, has allowed nefarious criminal forces to bribe, coerce, discriminate against, and restrain individuals, robbing them of their dignity. Many people have faced segregation and threats of starvation and have acted under duress in order to keep their jobs and livelihoods.

As corrupt world leaders threaten further vaccine mandates every nine months, individuals who were not killed by the weaponized vaccine lots will get another chance to stand up to their abusers and take their health and freedom back. Studies show that all vials are not the same. Adverse events are more prevalent in certain lots and may be 20-25 times more frequent in some lots compared to others.

This battle for the future of human rights and human health will go on, until more individuals speak up and stand their ground, demanding not only health freedom, but also justice against the perpetrators of mass murder and enslavement. It’s time for populations to unite in their newfound “unvaccinated” status and demand an end to all mandates and medical fraud. For there to be full restoration of medical ethics, there must be trials for all criminal misconduct, medical fraud, and mass murder.

