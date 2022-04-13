German Ethics Council condemns media for lying throughout the plandemic

The corporate-controlled media was fully complicit in perpetuating Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemiclies, which were used to tyrannize the planet under medical fascism, suggests the German Ethics Council (GEC).

In a 161-page draft report entitled, “Vulnerability and Resilience in Crisis – Ethical, Criteria for decisions in a pandemic” that was released on April 4, the GEC criticizes the “mass media’s” lack of critical reporting about the plandemic.

“Obvious undesirable developments were hardly addressed with the necessary clarity by a journalism that saw itself as ‘constructive’ or ‘sensitive to the common good,’” the document reads.

“Reporting by mass media that is too affirmative or one-sided pleadingly fails to stimulate the formation of opinions … Criticism is not only legitimate, it is necessary.”

The document was originally published in German but translated by The Exposé (U.K.) into English. You can read it for yourself at the Exposé‘s website.

Section 4, subsection 4.2 of the document, entitled “Reliable and robust institutions and processes of democracy and political participation,” goes into greater detail about mass media’s complicity in the deception scheme. (Related: Foreign powers were also complicit.)

“The pandemic continuously requires complex balancing decisions,” it states. “Such weighing decisions are ultimately of a political nature. However, they are not necessarily based solely on well-founded factual insights provided by natural or social science expertise.”

“Because they also affect morally and legally relevant good and options to a considerable extent, these weighing decisions must also fall back on legal and ethical criteria.”

Criticism of the government is both legitimate and necessary in a free society

At no point throughout the process was the public allowed to provide input into any of the decisions that were being made, either. It all came straight from the top, and the media facilitated this.

The lockdowns also prevented people from gathering as they normally would to discuss the matter in person, and possibly come up with solutions. This was by design to break the social contract and keep everyone isolated and in the dark.

“All decision-making processes of state institutions are ultimately based on civil society resources, on a free political culture and an enlightened political socialisation, above all on the initiatives of opinion-forming associations,” reported the Exposé.

“During the pandemic, many of the usual occasions and places where more deliberative communication could take place could not be accessed due to restrictions placed on society in response to the Covid pandemic, the applicable contact and mobility restrictions. In view of these limitations, the function of not only social media but also that of the mass media for political deliberation is all the more important.”

Instead of the normal social bonding process, the media was inserted to take its place and form the narrative for people, rather than those people forming their own beliefs based on facts and critical thinking.

Unfortunately for the world, the media fed us all lies while avoiding contentious subject matter that might have caused at least some people to give the issues a second thought.

“The crisis and state of emergency must not be used as an opportunity to forego critical journalism,” reads an opinion piece from Neues Deutschland that agrees with the claims made by the GEC.

“Because that’s when he’s required! It must show the political and social conflicts that are under the ‘priority of the fighting a pandemic,’ but are in danger of being forgotten. Keeping the awareness of contradictions alive and offering them a forum would be an educational task in the midst of all the media hustle and bustle.”

In the GEC document, it is further emphasized that criticism of government policy is not only legitimate but necessary, especially within the context of a supposedly free society.

More stories like this one can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

