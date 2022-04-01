Dr. Marble: With COVID lies exposed, globalists now promote WORLD WAR to depopulate the world

“All these people are claiming that we should back Ukraine and try to get into war with Russia. They’re trying to promote world war. People need to realize that is part of the Great Reset plan. Their whole plan is to instigate world war. They want a nuclear war because they want to kill as many people as they can,” said Marble while serving as a guest host in a recent episode of “The Alex Jones Show” on Info Wars. (Related: Globalists need war to enforce the “Great Reset.”)

“And we can prove that if you look at the Georgia Guidestones. Their target population goal is one billion. Their population goal is debatable, but what’s not debatable is that they intend on killing a whole lot of people to get there. And so if there’s somewhere between seven, eight billion people right now and they want to get down to one billion, that means they plan on murdering six or seven billion people. And so they’ve already given out five billion doses of this COVID-19 fake vaccine, gene-editing poison.”

Marble was referring to a huge granite monument with a set of guides intended for future generations located at the highest point in Elbert County, Georgia.

The Georgia Guidestones has one slab that stands in the center and four arranged around it. A capstone lies on top of the five slabs, which are astronomically aligned. Also referred to as “American Stonehenge,” it serves as a celestial clock – recording the passage of time through special features. The monument has been described as “a highly engineered structure that flawlessly tracks the sun.”

The four slabs contain 10 guides in eight different languages – one language on each face of the four large upright stones. They are engraved in English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese and Russian.

The set of guides reads:

  1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
  2. Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity.
  3. Unite humanity with a living new language.
  4. Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason.
  5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
  6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
  7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
  8. Balance personal rights with social duties.
  9. Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite.
  10. Be not a cancer on the earth – Leave room for nature.

Marble was off by a half-billion. Their target population goal is only 500,000,000. And it’s apparently the top priority.

The founder of telemedicine website MyFreeDoctor.com said people have witnessed over the past two years a bioterror war being waged on the entire world and this is a great conspiracy plan of the World Economic Forum (WEF) leaders led by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg.

“Their agenda is an evil, anti-God, atheist agenda. They’re transhumanists. They believe in editing the human genome because they think they’re smarter than God. And now the bad news for them is they’re wrong. So they want to try to force this gene-editing poison onto the masses and they’ve already done so. And five billion people have already taken this poison,” Marble stated.

He said that all the COVID lies had been effectively exposed by various doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone.

Globalists have switched the narrative to Ukraine

The family medicine specialist in Gulf Breeze, Florida pointed out that the globalists have now switched the narrative to Ukraine. They are also trying to prop up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as some sort of hero that is promoting democracy in Ukraine – which isn’t true because he is a totalitarian, according to Marble.

Zelensky has banned political parties in Ukraine and, according to Marble, the Ukrainian actor turned president is working with the WEF.

Marble also stressed the need to ban the COVID vaccines because everything keeps getting worse and people keep descending into chaos.

“Until the poison is banned nothing will get better. We keep giving out poison to the public, pretending it’s a safe and effective vaccine. Well, it’s easy to predict that more and more people are going to die,” he said.

COVID-19 vaccines are not real vaccines at all

“The evidence is overwhelming. Now there’s so much evidence of all the excess mortality, excess overall deaths, that the case is closed. The science is settled, the COVID-19 vaccines are not real vaccines at all. They are gene-editing poison. And I’m going to keep repeating the same talking point over and over again.”

Marble said that many victims of the COVID jabs are coming to MyFreeDoctor.com to ask for help with the symptoms they have developed after getting vaccinated. He added that his organization is trying to do the best it can to deliver the treatment to people.

Follow Depopulation.news to know more about the globalists’ plan to depopulate the world.

Watch below the full episode of “The Alex Jones Show” with guest host Dr. Ben Marble.

https://rumble.com/vz3sa9-as-the-great-covid-lie-is-revealed-globalists-shift-to-world-war.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
As the Great Covid Lie is Revealed, Globalists Shift to World War to Eradicate Humanity

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Kevin Hughes

