FAKE medicine: Over 90% of all medical interventions lack evidence to support their use, as the medical system implodes with error

According to the findings of this analysis, almost every single aspect of the medical system is a racket, a fraud. It’s not just the inhumane Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols and the so-called vaccines that have failed the world. Almost every single pharmaceutical intervention approved since 2008 carries more risk than benefit. Up to 94% of medical interventions lack evidence to support their use.

Meta-analysis finds 94% of medical interventions are lacking evidence to support their use

The meta-analysis investigated 1,567 medical interventions studied within the Cochrane reviews. Most of the interventions had already been approved as “safe and effective” and are currently used throughout hospital systems and pharmacies nationwide; however, a shocking 94% of the interventions were not supported by high-quality evidence. In fact, the majority of the interventions carried more risk than benefit and were not recommended by the study authors.

The meta-analysis investigated a random sample of Cochrane Reviews published between January 1, 2008 and March 5, 2021. The study involved 35 percent of all Cochrane reviews published during that time frame. The data from these studies were extracted if the intervention was compared to a placebo (or no treatment) and also had an outcome quality-rated by the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE). According to the analysis, most drugs are marketed as safe and effective, but there is no high-quality evidence or solid clinical data to support the claims. Most pharmaceutical interventions did not show statistically-significant positive effects and were not deemed beneficial by the review authors.

Only 87 of the interventions (5.6%) provided high-quality evidence to support their use. Even worse, significant harms were measured in 577 or (36.8%) of the interventions studied. A shocking 127 of the interventions caused statistically significant evidence of harm. There were more interventions found to be significantly harmful (8.1%), than there were interventions that had evidence to support their use (5.6%).

The meta-analysis warns that “Patients, doctors, and policymakers should consider the lack of high-quality evidence supporting the benefits and harms of many interventions in their decision-making.” The researchers conclude: “Most healthcare interventions studied within recent Cochrane Reviews are not supported by high-quality evidence, and harms are under-reported.”

Doctors fighting back against corrupt, totalitarian drug companies

As the failures of covid-19 vaccines come to light, more doctors are waking up to the fact that pharmaceutical companies routinely defraud the public and use medical professionals as pawns. In the process, science is manipulated to achieve profit goals, and crimes are covered up.

Doctors who treat patients with dignity and warn about the issues with the vaccines are also witnessing sordid corruption coming from their state medical board. The medical boards are currently being used to hunt down doctors who do not promote the predatory narratives crafted by the drug companies.

During the covid-19 scandal, medical boards became mafias, protecting a kingpin of pharmaceutical profits and crimes. The medical boards are now threatening many doctors who speak out about the inhumane protocols and the scientific failure/genocide of covid-19 vaccines. The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) are now threatening two of the most important voices in medicine – Drs. Peter McCullough, and Pierre Kory—for allegedly “providing false and inaccurate information to patients.” These doctors have been at the forefront of this crisis, dispelling the fear, treating patients successfully, and warning about the health issues and lethality associated with the covid-19 vaccines.

Science and medical fraud have perpetrated mass iatrogenic death in the 21st century

The medical malpractice, disability, and wrongful death that has resulted from forced remdesivir, sedation, mechanical ventilation and covid-19 vaccines is just the tip of the iceberg! Scientific and medical fraud is the underlying reason why there have been so many iatrogenic deaths since the year 2000. The number of iatrogenic deaths since January 1, 2000 stands at 17,630,724. In this same time frame, there have been approximately 9,895,605 deaths from hospital errors, 2,383,941 from adverse drug reactions, 2,204,021 from general medical errors, 365,126 from opioids, 1,686,750 from hospital infections, 512,030 from prescription drug-related events and 22,490,054 from chemotherapy.

The covid-19 death total represents, to a great extent, systemic errors throughout the medical system. This politicized statistic is fraud in and of itself and is not properly analyzed, detailed, and broken down to provide informed consent and help the public understand the underlying reasons why people died in the medical system. This covid-19 death toll narrative seeks to cover up for mass carnage caused by poisonous drugs like remdesivir, immunosuppressants like chemotherapy, ongoing vaccine damage and antibody dependent enhancement, and the imploding level of medical error that the insurance companies and the courts can no longer keep up with.

Keeping this medical error under wraps is the real reason why governments continue to maintain covid-19 pandemic “state of emergency” status. Under this contrived pandemic emergency status, the hospitals and the vaccine makers continue to receive immunity and do not have to answer for their deadly, inhumane, and debilitating protocols. This is also why healthcare workers were chided as “superheroes” throughout the covid-19 scandal. If they go along and do what they are told, they are rewarded. If they don’t, they are shamed, blacklisted, and terminated.

The medical system is in shambles, as it bears allegiance to criminal pharmaceutical operations and scientific fraud. The only way forward is for medical professionals to return to medical ethics and human decency, to end liability protections for vaccine makers and hospital systems, and utilize only the interventions that have evidence to support their use.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

ScienceDirect.com

DrEddyMD.com

AMGreatness.com

PharmaDeathClock.com

DrEddyMD.com

Papers.SSRN.com

DrEddyMD.com

