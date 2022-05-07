CHD demands FDA WITHDRAW its approval of remdesivir for children

Pro-health freedom group Children’s Health Defense (CHD) demanded that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) withdraw its approval of the antiviral drug remdesivir for children.

Dr. Madhava Setty, senior science editor for CHD’s Defender newsletter, cited 72 percent of children hospitalized with COVID-19 who “suffered adverse events” as a reason why remdesivir should not be approved. The information came from a study sponsored by the drug’s manufacturer Gilead Sciences. Despite more than half of the study participants experiencing adverse events, the Foster City, California-based firm reiterated that “no new safety signals were apparent” for patients given the antiviral drug.

CHD’s calls to rescind remdesivir for use in children came as a response to the FDA expanding the drug’s approved use to “pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least about seven pounds with positive [COVID-19] test results – who are [either] hospitalized, or not hospitalized and have mild to moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.”

Prior to the April 25 approval, the regulator said remdesivir was only approved for use as a treatment for “certain adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least about 88 pounds” and were COVID-positive.

Setty continued: “Not only is there scant evidence that remdesivir is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the drug’s safety is debatable. With regard to its use in infants, even the FDA must acknowledge nobody knows how safe it is.”

True enough, the FDA also indicated possible side effects of remdesivir – which include “increased levels of liver enzymes; allergic reactions which may include changes in blood pressure and heart rate; low blood oxygen level; fever; shortness of breath; wheezing; swelling; rash; nausea; sweating; and shivering.”

“Beyond the absence of any publicly available data on the efficacy and safety of this drug in humans of this age, available studies on older subjects indicate remdesivir offers no more than a meager benefit to those who survive its use,” concluded the Defender‘s senior science editor. (Related: Remdesivir shows “limited benefit” during trial, so why did the FDA approve it?)

Remdesivir plays a big role in hospitals’ COVID death protocols

Setty cited guidance by the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending against the use of remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Back in November 2020, the global health body said “there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients, regardless of disease severity.”

The WHO later updated its stance in April, suggesting that remdesivir can be administered to “mild or moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of hospitalization.”

However, chiropractor and Brighteon.TV host Dr. Bryan Ardis condemned the antiviral drug and its use in so-called COVID-19 “death protocols” in hospitals. He said remdesivir is used – alongside two other drugs – to ensure the death of hospitalized patients during the Sept. 2, 2021 episode of “The Matrixxx Grooove Show.”

The host of “The Dr. Ardis Show” told Jeffrey “InTheMatrixxx” Pedersen and Shannon “ShadyGrooove” Townsend that remdesivir forms part of an “ICU cocktail” alongside the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone and the antibiotic vancomycin. He added that hospital administrators were “not being helpful” with their use of these drugs in patients under the shield of “following the protocol.”

According to Ardis, remdesivir causes acute kidney failure within five to 10 days in 35 percent of patients administered with it alone. When combined with dexamethasone and vancomycin, it causes acute kidney failure in up to 45 percent of patients in a span of five days. The resulting renal failure causes the bodies of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to retain water, added the chiropractor.

“When you cause acute kidney failure with drugs that they’re using in ICUs while they have an intravenous drip that is putting water into their body – their abdomen, heart and lungs eventually fill up with water. [Hospitals] are misdiagnosing that as COVID pneumonia that you continue to hear – [when] it’s actually pulmonary edema.”

DangerousMedicine.com has more stories about the continued use of remdesivir for COVID-19 despite its lethality.

Watch Dr. Bryan Ardis below telling Jeffrey Pedersen and Shannon Townsend of remdesivir’s dangers on the Brighteon.TV program “The Matrixxx Grooove Show.”

Ramon Tomey

