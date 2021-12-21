COVID-19 patients should know they have the right to REFUSE treatment with remdesivir

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have the right to refuse treatment with remdesivir, the right to refuse to be put on a ventilator and the right to not get injected with the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccine without their express approval.

Physician, chiropractor, author and host of “The Dr. Ardis Show” on Brighteon.TV Dr. Bryan Ardis spoke with journalist James White of the Montana Gazette Radio to talk about the right of COVID-19 patients to refuse certain treatments.

“People just don’t understand this. If they’ve seen my interviews and they’ve seen my engagements, you should know that hospital protocols in America right now are set up to be murdering institutions,” said Ardis. “If you don’t go in with documentation that holds legal recourse against them using those protocols, you are not safe.”

Ardis pointed out how important it is to put in writing that COVID-19 patients can refuse to be treated with the toxic drug remdesivir. They can also refuse to be put on a ventilator under any situation or circumstance.

The doctor further warned listeners against signing hospital intake forms without giving them a thorough read or without consulting with their attorney. Some intake forms might have language in there that allows healthcare workers in the hospital to give patients the COVID-19 vaccine without the verbal consent of the patients.

This is why Ardis believes it is very important for people to have the right legal forms with them that they can use to prevent being abused by hospitals.

“If there comes a moment where there’s an emergency and you feel like you need to go to the hospital, you need to be able to have those forms ready to go with you to protect your life,” said Ardis.

COVID-19 patients can insist they be treated with ivermectin

Not only do coronavirus patients in hospitals have the right to refuse certain kind of treatments and medical interventions, but they can also choose what kind of treatments they want. (Related: Cover-up: Dr. Anthony Fauci helped approve an effective treatment for coronavirus infections 15 years ago, but is suppressing it today in favor of new high-profit vaccines)

In a recent case, Fauquier Health in Warrenton, Virginia refused to let a COVID-19 patient be treated with ivermectin.

Kathy Davies, a Catholic wife, mother of five and grandmother to 10 kids, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Fauquier Health for several months when the family wanted the hospital to try ivermectin.

Fauquier Health refused to allow this, and Davies’ family took the hospital to court. The hospital put the family through a series of legal obstacles designed to block the ivermectin from being given to Davies.

But on Monday, Dec. 13, Virginia’s 20th Judicial Court found Fauquier Health in contempt of court for refusing to comply with previous orders that ruled Davies must be given ivermectin doses as prescribed by the family’s doctor.

If the hospital agreed to allow the treatment with ivermectin, all charges brought against it will be dropped. But if the hospital refused to comply, it would be fined $10,000 per day, retroactive from Dec. 9 onwards.

Rather than deal with the fines that come with refusing a court order, Fauquier Health retracted all of its objections and allowed the family’s doctor to give Davies ivermectin. She received her first dose of ivermectin on Dec. 13.

“Kathy’s just started on her ivermectin last night, and that’s by the power of prayer,” said a friend of the family interviewed by Life Site News.

“The Davies’ story offers hope for legal respite for many families who have found themselves in similar situations while trying to battle a medical establishment arguably opposed to any treatment not supported by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] to fight COVID-19,” wrote Tim Meads for the Daily Wire.

“The victory underscores the value of taking legal action to defend medical freedoms, and may serve as a warning to other hospitals that attempt to deprive patients of their rights,” wrote Ashley Sadler for Life Site News.

Fauquier Health responded to the legal order with a statement claiming that its top priority remains “to provide safe, high-quality care to the patients we serve,” and that its main objection to the ivermectin use is that it was not prescribed by a doctor working in the hospital.

During his interview with the Montana Gazette Radio, Ardis walked White through the proper steps to avail of the legal forms that can force hospitals to not give patients medication and medical interventions that they do not want. This includes refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the full clip here:

https://www.brighteon.com/f5b5ea2b-69a5-4250-ad60-d393015d6b6e

Arsenio Toledo 

Pandemic.news has the latest information regarding the toxic drug remdesivir and the suppression of effective treatments against COVID-19 like ivermectin.

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

LifeSiteNews.com

DailyWire.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.