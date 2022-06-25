Science magazine admits covid “vaccines” are useless and harmful

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.British researchers say that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” do not provide any real protection against the latest “variant” of the disease, which the establishment is calling “Omicron” (Moronic).

A new paper published in the magazine Science reveals that both antibody and T-cell protection are nowhere to be found post-injection. Meanwhile, the shots leave behind mystery substances inside a person’s body, often leading to chronic illness or early death.

Another thing the paper found is that the “fully vaccinated” are suffering so-called “breakthrough” infections with Moronic, as their T-cell response is now artificially tuned towards earlier variants of the disease such as Delta.

“… when vaccinated but previously uninfected people suffer breakthrough Omicron infections, their T-cell response is biased toward earlier versions of Sars-Cov-2 – not to the Omicron variant that has actually infected them,” writes Alex Berenson on his Substack.

“In other words, the mRNA shots appear to permanently wrongfoot the immune systems of people who receive and bias them toward producing T-cells to attack variants that no longer exist – even though they never were infected with those variants at all.”

Covid jabs destroy natural, non-specific immunity

Natural immunity that has not been damaged by pharmaceutical shots bears a component called non-specific immunity that targets invading pathogens non-specifically. In the case of covid, this means fighting against the virus generally rather than specifically in terms of variants.

After a person gets injected, however, that non-specific immunity becomes altered, and suddenly the body is no longer able to fight off infections as they morph and mutate. (Related: Research out of Columbia University found that Moronic has a “striking” resistance to covid injections.)

“While antibodies are the first line of defense against infection and try to clear the virus from the bloodstream, T-cells are the crucial second line,” Berenson adds. “They attack and destroy infected cells and also work with other parts of the immune system to produce more and better targeted antibodies later.”

“Vaccine advocates have claimed endlessly that mRNA-generated T-cells help keep people from becoming severely ill with Covid even after frontline antibody protection against infection disappears … This study suggests that supposed protection may be a myth, and the low death rates from Omicron are simply a result of Omicron’s general lack of virulence in vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.”

The British study further found that another big part of the body’s ability to fight off infections, antibodies, also become damaged by the shots. Post-injection, the immune system is left with the ability to produce only one type of coronavirus antibody, when the reality is that many different antibodies are needed.

Those other antibodies would be produced naturally by the body without the shot. But once synthetic mRNA (messenger RNA) chemicals are dispensed, the immune system is left permanently damaged with no way to fight off illnesses that are constantly changing.

The study acknowledged this fact, however it was buried in highly technical language, suggesting that it was simply too politically incorrect to state plainly. The study also failed to compare the immune responses of the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, which is problematic, to say the least.

“Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, the scientists did not look at the immune responses of anyone who was not vaccinated – with or without previous infection,” Berenson explains. “Thus the paper offers no direct comparison of the way Omicron may affect antibody and B- and T-cell responses in vaccinated and unvaccinated people.”

“Why didn’t the researchers include unvaccinated people? Maybe because nearly all British adults are vaccinated and most boosted, so the authors wanted to concentrate on the risks Omicron poses to vaccinated people … Or maybe because they worried about what they’d find if they directly compared the two groups.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus and its health-destroying injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AlexBerenson.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.