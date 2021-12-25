Columbia University says omicron has “striking” resistance to covid vaccines

More than 20 scientists from Columbia University and The University of Hong Kong have come to the conclusion that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” provide no protection whatsoever against the so-called “Omicron” (Moronic) variant.

The paper they all co-authored together concluded that the Moronic variant is “markedly resistant” to both the primary jabs and the “boosters.” It does not matter how many shots people get; whatever is inside all those syringes will not keep anyone safe against the latest strain of the Fauci Flu.

“A striking feature of this variant is the large number of spike mutations that pose a threat to the efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies,” the study explains.

The Moronic variant’s “extensive” mutations have the potential to “greatly compromise” the vaccine, the study adds. In essence, the jabs become worthless following exposure to them (assuming the shots provided any benefits to begin with).

“Even a third booster shot may not adequately protect against Omicron infection,” the paper reads, noting that Moronic “may still pose a risk” to people who have been triple-jabbed.

These findings align with currently emerging clinical data showing that Moronicdemonstrates higher rates of both reinfection and vaccine breakthroughs, the authors further found.

One such study says that Moronic is around 70 times more transmissible than “Delta,” though much less severe.

“It is not too far-fetched to think that this [COVID-19] is now only a mutation or two away from being pan-resistant to current antibodies,” the study added further.

“We must devise strategies that anticipate the evolutional direction of the virus and develop agents that target better conserved viral elements.”

Covid jabs are ineffective against the Delta variant, too

The latest official data claims that 5.3 million people worldwide have died after testing “positive” for the Wuhan Flu. Of this, more than 802,000 deaths occurred in the United States.

Where this data goes wrong, however, is in the fact that almost all deaths for the past 20 some-odd months have been blamed on “covid,” even when they involved things like motorcycle accidents, drownings or other unrelated incidents.

The way the government tabulates “unvaccinated” covid deaths is also deceptive. A fully vaccinated person who dies within the first two weeks post-injection is counted as a “covid” death, it turns out, which greatly inflates the count.

Research published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found that getting vaccinated has little effect on the “Delta” variant as well, along with all other forms of covid.

Not only can a fully vaccinated person still spread the Delta variant, but he or she can also become infected with it. In fact, most new cases of covid, regardless of the variant, seem to be occurring in people who took the jabs.

You might say, based on all of this, that getting jabbed for covid is an exercise in futility. There is no protection to be had from doing it, so why bother and risk other potential complications?

One Natural News commenter speculated that the true reasons for the jab push include generating lots of new cash for Big Pharma; killing people off from organ failure; genetically reengineering the human body; and injecting surveillance and control technology into people.

“Mass hysteria is ruining the USA, thanks to the mainstream media,” wrote another. “MILLIONS of people are still clueless about the conflict-of-interest nature of the mainstream media.”

“The ‘pandemic’ was / is a lie. The ‘safe and effective’ claim about ‘vaccines’ is a lie. And the mainstream media stirs up mass hysteria among the masses.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus and its many variants can be found at Pandemic.news.

