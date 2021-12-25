Columbia University says omicron has “striking” resistance to covid vaccines

Zeotrex® is an herbal blend that helps rejuvenate vitality, energy, mental clarity, and overall wellness through the detoxification of chemicals and metals.More than 20 scientists from Columbia University and The University of Hong Kong have come to the conclusion that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” provide no protection whatsoever against the so-called “Omicron” (Moronic) variant.

The paper they all co-authored together concluded that the Moronic variant is “markedly resistant” to both the primary jabs and the “boosters.” It does not matter how many shots people get; whatever is inside all those syringes will not keep anyone safe against the latest strain of the Fauci Flu.

“A striking feature of this variant is the large number of spike mutations that pose a threat to the efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies,” the study explains.

The Moronic variant’s “extensive” mutations have the potential to “greatly compromise” the vaccine, the study adds. In essence, the jabs become worthless following exposure to them (assuming the shots provided any benefits to begin with).

“Even a third booster shot may not adequately protect against Omicron infection,” the paper reads, noting that Moronic “may still pose a risk” to people who have been triple-jabbed.

These findings align with currently emerging clinical data showing that Moronicdemonstrates higher rates of both reinfection and vaccine breakthroughs, the authors further found.

One such study says that Moronic is around 70 times more transmissible than “Delta,” though much less severe.

“It is not too far-fetched to think that this [COVID-19] is now only a mutation or two away from being pan-resistant to current antibodies,” the study added further.

“We must devise strategies that anticipate the evolutional direction of the virus and develop agents that target better conserved viral elements.”

Covid jabs are ineffective against the Delta variant, too

The latest official data claims that 5.3 million people worldwide have died after testing “positive” for the Wuhan Flu. Of this, more than 802,000 deaths occurred in the United States.

Where this data goes wrong, however, is in the fact that almost all deaths for the past 20 some-odd months have been blamed on “covid,” even when they involved things like motorcycle accidents, drownings or other unrelated incidents.

The way the government tabulates “unvaccinated” covid deaths is also deceptive. A fully vaccinated person who dies within the first two weeks post-injection is counted as a “covid” death, it turns out, which greatly inflates the count.

Research published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found that getting vaccinated has little effect on the “Delta” variant as well, along with all other forms of covid.

Not only can a fully vaccinated person still spread the Delta variant, but he or she can also become infected with it. In fact, most new cases of covid, regardless of the variant, seem to be occurring in people who took the jabs.

You might say, based on all of this, that getting jabbed for covid is an exercise in futility. There is no protection to be had from doing it, so why bother and risk other potential complications?

One Natural News commenter speculated that the true reasons for the jab push include generating lots of new cash for Big Pharma; killing people off from organ failure; genetically reengineering the human body; and injecting surveillance and control technology into people.

“Mass hysteria is ruining the USA, thanks to the mainstream media,” wrote another. “MILLIONS of people are still clueless about the conflict-of-interest nature of the mainstream media.”

“The ‘pandemic’ was / is a lie. The ‘safe and effective’ claim about ‘vaccines’ is a lie. And the mainstream media stirs up mass hysteria among the masses.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus and its many variants can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

NYPost.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.