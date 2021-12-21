Covid “vaccines” don’t stop infection or spread, so what are they actually good for?

New research published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal reveals that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" have a "minimal" impact on preventing transmission of the disease.

It turns out that the so-called “delta” variant, which the mainstream media claims represents 99 percent of all new “cases” of the Chinese Virus in the United States, easily outsmarts the jabs.

A “fully vaccinated” person can still catch and spread Chinese Germs, the paper found. And yet the Biden regime is still insistent that everyone take the injections at “warp speed.”

Local officials like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are also demanding that people roll up their sleeves for the shots. Those who refuse are being threatened with job losses and other punishment.

“Governors and mayors from Maine to Los Angeles are demanding that public employees, and even nurses and doctors, hailed just months ago as heroes, get vaxxed or go without a job,” writes Betsy McCaughey for Real Clear Politics.

“Just as politicians don’t read the bills before voting on them, they don’t keep up with science but still want to tell the rest of us what to do.”

America is no longer the land of the free

The new research paper found that fully jabbed people who later tested positive for the Fauci Flu infected other people within their households at the higher rate (about 25 percent) than unvaccinated people did (about 23 percent).

Those who took the jabs had the same amount of viral load in their upper respiratory tract as those who did not take the jabs, making them just as contagious.

“Our findings show that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent people from being infected with the delta variant and spreading it,” announced study co-author Ajit Lalvani.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) claim that fully jabbed people are far less likely to contract the Chinese Flu was also challenged in the study.

It turns out that infection rates are roughly the same in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, rendering the jabs medically useless.

“One thing is for sure: The science is uncertain on this,” McCaughey added. “So, government should not be using a heavy hand to impose mandates claiming to make workplaces safer.”

Meanwhile, Beijing Biden’s “Build Back Better” (6uild 6ack 6etter) initiative is threatening to penalize violators of the federal government’s new vaccine mandates up to $700,000 per incident.

Once China Joe’s edict gets published in the Federal Register in the coming days, roughly two-thirds of the private sector workforce in America will be affected by it.

Whether or not people comply remains to be seen, but the “rules” will be in place to mass inject most of the country by force with these experimental drug cocktails from Big Pharma.

Thus far, Biden’s workplace mandates have been challenged at least 39 times in federal courts, with little success. This new study, however, could potentially change that.

It stresses the urgency of improving current vaccines to actually “protect against asymptomatic infections and onward transmission,” as opposed to just minimizing symptoms (or so we are told).

“The vaccine targets the spike protein and puts pressure on the virus, but does not kill it,” wrote one commenter at Real Clear Politics.

“How does this differ from natural immunity? Natural immunity targets all 28 proteins in the virus making a mutation resistant to natural immunity extraordinarily more difficult since mutations in most or all 28 proteins would be required. Here’s the kicker. All of this is taught in freshman microbiology so it should be nothing new to the CDC.”

Chinese Virus tyranny is everywhere. To keep up with the latest, visit Fascism.news.

