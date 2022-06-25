CDC tells homosexual males to masturbate six feet apart and avoid group anal sex to “flatten the curve” of monkeypox

new pamphlet from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges homosexual males to refrain from their normal deviant sexual behaviors in order to "flatten the curve" of monkeypox – though they are not required to stop being perverts in the same way that the rest of the world was forced to refrain from engaging in normal human behaviors throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic.

According to the CDC, gays should actively avoid masturbating too closely to one another, for instance, leaving a space of six feet in between each body in order to keep the sexually-transmitted disease from spreading (sound familiar?).

That is what this new monkeypox scare really is, by the way: a sexually-transmitted LGBT disease.

“… you can make informed choices when you are in spaces or situation where monkeypox could be spread through close, intimate contact or during sex,” the CDC says, leaving it optional for homosexuals to comply.

Remember, though, that throughout the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic normal people were told not to go to church and were not allowed to send their children to school.

Privileged LGBTs, on the other hand, have the option to comply with the new CDC guidelines, while everybody else during COVID was required to obey – or else.

“The CDC is very clear that they only want to help you make informed choices,” reports Eugyppius: A Plague Chronicle sarcastically. “They’d never dream of telling you not to have gay sex, which is a core rite of western representative democracy that can never be suspended for any epidemiological reason whatsoever.”

“In this, gay sex is much different from childhood education, everyday social interactions, economic and business activities, peaceable assembly, worship services, walks outside, and dying in the company of friends and family, which are frivolous luxuries up for repeal every flu season.”

Why aren’t gays being prohibited from engaging in their filthy behavior, which is actively spreading monkeypox?

Entitled “Social Gatherings, Safer Sex and Monkeypox,” the CDC guide does admit in a somewhat roundabout way that monkeypox is really only a problem among homosexuals, especially because they often use “objects” during sex, such as “fetish gear and sex toys,” that can actively spread the disease.

Meanwhile, the Western world is in the throes of “Pride” month, which continues to promote all sorts of debauchery, including those involving children.

Pride festivals, by the way, are said to be the original source of this new scourge, which is festering and spreading within the LGBT community.

The CDC fully admits to this, by the way, warning in its pamphlet that homosexuals should avoid entering “enclosed spaces such as back rooms, saunas, or sex clubs, where there is minimal or no clothing.”

Again, gays do not have to avoid these spaces – they always have the option to do whatever they want in perverse Western culture, even if what they do puts others at risk or harms them directly – but are simply being told they might want to consider it.

Meanwhile, the start of 2020 saw outdoor children’s playgrounds closed completely, often with Caution tape and orange plastic wrapping to ensure that no children were allowed to have any fun whatsoever during the lockdown.

“They just can’t bring themselves to put in writing that rampant gay sex is the driving force of the spread here – can they?” wrote someone in the comments at Eugyppius. “It makes me want to bang my head on a wall – this abject stupidity has to stop.”

“It’s not stupidity,” responded another.

“It’s a form of pandering that has been elevated to an art. It’s political fellatio of such a breathtaking nature, it leaves you speechless. If there is an example of why humankind will not ever advance past this point and the height of our species was, oh, say, two generations back, this is it.”

The latest news about monkeypox can be found at Infections.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Eugyppius.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

