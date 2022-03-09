The Fauci-led medical dictatorship continues to suppress COVID treatments and target doctors who use them successfully

An unapologetic medical dictatorship took full control in the United States just two years ago, when Federal Coronavirus Task Force leader, Mike Pence, gave National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci full authority to restrict the population by edict.

Under the Fauci-led medical dictatorship, discriminate lockdowns were issued, travel restrictions were imposed, civil liberties were threatened, individuals were unlawfully detained, private businesses were shuttered and prison-like social distancing edicts were woven into the fabric of everyday life, destroying livelihoods and abusing children’s minds and bodies.

But the mental abuse and physical restrictions were only the beginning, as government agencies and government authorities conspired with pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and diagnostics companies to impose harmful medical experiments, bio-surveillance and unlawful detainment on the population.

During this coercive process of racketeering and abuse, dozens of efficacious treatments were withheld, the information quashed. Today’s running COVID-19 death toll represents, to a large extent, an atrocious level of compounding medical error, malpractice and wrongful death.

The state medical boards followed suit with this medical dictatorship, proclaiming that there are no approved treatments for flu-like symptoms and viral infections that were suddenly all being coded as “COVID-19.” The hospitals went along with the no-treatment plan, putting people on ventilators early on and separating family members, while administering drugs that cause organ damage.

Doctors who spoke out and treated patients early on were ultimately persecuted, their communication channels shut down, their licenses threatened.

Dr. Meryl Nass stands up to the medical tyranny, spreads truth about the government withholding treatments

Dr. Meryl Nass, an internal medicine specialist with 40 years of experience, is one of several doctors being persecuted for successfully treating patients with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), among other efficacious solutions. The Maine medical boards claim that Dr. Nass is spreading “COVID-19 misinformation” for the simple act of treating patients successfully early on.

The medical boards ordered Dr. Nass to undergo a psychological examination. She is currently speaking about the abuse, how the government suppressed effective COVID treatments and targeted physicians who prescribed them.

One of the first treatments to be ignored was chloroquine. The medical community knew about the effectiveness of chloroquine for treating severe acute respiratory syndrome, because it was used successfully during the 2003 SARS epidemic and the 2012 MERS outbreaks.

The CDC had previously concluded that “chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-COV infection, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” Fauci himself knew about the drug’s effectiveness against SARS back in 2014, when the NIAID concluded that the drug was safe and effective. That NIAID study actually found 66 different drugs to be effective at inhibiting SARS and/or MERS in vitro.

In 2020 and beyond, the NIH, the FDA and the CDC refuse to acknowledge the safety and effectiveness of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and a host of other anti-viral medicines. In 2020, treatment options became political weapons. Hydroxychloroquine was suppressed in the media and in the hospitals to attack the sitting president, who recommended its use. Meanwhile, as HCQ was politically demonized, patients suffered and died on mindless hospital protocol that profited from fraudulent COVID-19 diagnosis, unethical non-treatment, hasty non-nutritive care, unwarranted family separation, faithlessness and deadly ventilator use.

Furthermore, because the government withheld treatments, the federal health agencies were able to push through emergency use authorization for experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.” In short, an untold amount of people were not properly treated in 2020. These people were essentially left to die because of the coercion that was used to quash treatments and push faulty vaccines into existence.

A centralized medical authority is the greatest threat to public health

Dr. Nass is committed to preserving the doctor-patient relationship to help her patients access both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin – another drug which has been proven to inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from binding to ACE2 receptors in human tissue. However, the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine is currently targeting Dr. Nass for causing “vaccine hesitancy” and prescribing the two medicines (even though it is perfectly legal for doctors to prescribe off-label drugs).

The board wrote that Dr. Nass can no longer practice medicine because doing so “constitutes an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public who might receive her medical services, and that it is necessary to immediately suspend her ability to practice medicine in order to adequately respond to this risk.”

A centralized medical authority, which demands blind obedience of doctors and medical professionals and beholden to pharmaceutical racketeering and global vaccine experiments, is not only the greatest source of misinformation. IT IS the greatest threat to public health. This is one of the main reasons why the national emergency remains in place. The hospitals enjoy immunity from liability if the COVID-19 emergency is continually upheld. This permits perpetual medical malfeasance and deception, with no recourse, accountability or justice.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

WND.com

DrEddyMD.com 1

DrEddyMD.com 2

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

